First Independence Bank holds grand opening in Minnesota

By Press Release
 3 days ago
First Independence Bank had its grand opening celebration on April 26 as the community event marked its first Black-owned bank in Minnesota. Damon Jenkins, the senior Vice President and Twin Cities regional market president for First Independence Bank was present, as well as Kiko Davis, the bank’s majority...

MIX 108

Marijuana-Themed Sub Shop Opening in Minnesota

We just got the news about a new cannabis bar opening in Superior soon, now the news that a popular marijuana-themed sub shop is opening its first location in Minnesota. There were rumors that this chain of toasted sub shops had planned on opening up shops as long ago as 2015, that's when the State of Minnesota approved a franchisor license, but fast forward 7 years and it's confirmed by Business Journal that Cheba Hut is opening its first shop in Minnesota this summer.
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,642 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,503. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. The coronavirus variant that...
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
KIMT

Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has determined that the department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination. Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights announced the finding of the nearly two-year probe on Wednesday. The department has the power to enforce the state’s Human Rights Act, which makes it illegal for police departments to discriminate against someone due to their race. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last spring of murder. Three other officers were convicted this year of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights.
1520 The Ticket

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
