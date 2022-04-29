ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Public Schools Unveils First Book Vending Machine At Martin Luther King Jr. Early College

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is putting its first book vending machine on display. DPS unveiled the machine at Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Early College on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

The books will be free to students. The school is hosting a reading competition over the summer.

(credit: CBS)

Once a student completes a book, they receive a token for another one.

(credit: CBS)

When the student reads four or more books, they will get a coupon for a local restaurant.

CBS Denver

DSST High School Seniors Celebrate The Future With ‘Signing Day’

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of high school seniors in Denver are celebrating their future with Senior Signing Day. They gathered at the Denver Coliseum for DSST’s annual Senior Signing Day. (credit: CBS) With graduation coming up, the focus is all on what’s next. (credit: CBS) “This is a huge, huge party. The students are so excited to celebrate the seniors, each senior gets to go onstage and announce where they are going to college and it’s just an incredible event celebrating each other,” said Moira Wiedenman with DSST Public Schools.(credit: CBS) This is the 16th year for the tradition, but the first in-person since the pandemic.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Art Museum Celebrates 20th Annual Día del Niño

DENVER (CBS4) — Lively music drifted over the tops of buildings and through The Denver Art Museum’s Martin Building Amphitheater on Sunday morning. Mexican dancers wore stunning costumes, performing for a captivated audience as part of DAM’s 20th annual Día del Niño, which is an international bilingual celebration of children. (credit: CBS) Clara Ricciardi, Senior Spanish Language and Community Engagement Liaison for DAM, says the day began as a proclamation to ensure children felt valued. “Especially after wars, after economic hardships, the people who suffer most are the kids, so they needed to be protected. We want them to be at home, we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Bill To Support Underrepresented Communities Heads To Governor’s Desk

DENVER (CBS4) – Two years later, the effects of the pandemic are still hitting some Colorado communities hard, including the nonprofits that support them. Now, a bill headed to the governor’s desk aims to help those organizations, many of which saw increased demand and expanded programming without the proper infrastructure or support. (credit: CBS) The Small Community-based Nonprofit Grant Program, or House Bill 1356, aims to set give $35 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to a grant program. The money would be distributed through 10 intermediaries to small nonprofits serving under resourced and rural communities. With in-person programing...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

