Denver Public Schools Unveils First Book Vending Machine At Martin Luther King Jr. Early College
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is putting its first book vending machine on display. DPS unveiled the machine at Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Early College on Thursday.
The books will be free to students. The school is hosting a reading competition over the summer.
Once a student completes a book, they receive a token for another one.
When the student reads four or more books, they will get a coupon for a local restaurant.
Comments / 0