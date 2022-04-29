ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts baby owls poisoned by pesticides that kill rodents

By Mary Saladna
 2 days ago

METHUEN, Mass. — Three Massachusetts baby owls were recovering after being poisoned by rodenticides, a wildlife rehabilitator says.

Linda Amato, a wildlife rehabilitator, said the mother of the owlets died from ingesting rodenticide, commonly used to kill rodents, but a poison that too often works its way up the food chain.

"The rodents will eat it and the rat or mouse will die, but they die," Amato said. " And you have animals that eat these poisoned rodents."

In this case, the mom also fed it to at least one of her outlets, which fell from the nest. Those caring for the owlets gave the bird vitamin K injections to stop its bleeding, and it is now stable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOXH4_0fNR35Ru00
Andrew Joslin

"Right now, we have it in rehab," Amato says.

The baby great horned owl is being rehabilitated with the help of Cape Ann Wildlife Inc. "Very little sleep, trying to stop all this bleeding and damage so that they can live."

The other two outlets are doing well, but will need a lot of care.

Wildlife advocates have been pushing for legislation to better control rodenticides. In the meantime, they encourage everyone to explore safer options for pest control.

The Independent

Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
ANIMALS
WPFO

A toxic, self-cloning worm that poops out of its mouth is invading Maine

(BDN) -- A toxic, predatory invasive worm capable of unlimited self-cloning has arrived in Maine. The first sightings were reported last fall from southern and central parts of Maine of the hammerhead worm, a flatworm that can range from 8- to 15-inches long and is distinguished by the unique hammer or shovel-shaped head.
MAINE STATE
