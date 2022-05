Talking about how much money you make is generally seen as taboo. Yet many younger workers are doing just that, according to a Bankrate.com survey. Some 42 percent of Gen-Z workers, ages 18-25, and 40 percent of millennial employees, ages 26-41, have shared their salary information with a coworker or other professional contact, the survey found. The poll was conducted by YouGov Plc, Feb. 16-18 among 2,449 adults, and of those 1,416 were either employed or looking for work.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO