Killer hooker gets 30 years

By Peter C. Mastrosimone / Editor-in-Chief
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queens prostitute who spent the summer of 2019 giving men drugs that would make them overdose so she could rob them — killing four in six weeks — has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Angelina Barini, 43, of Rego Park...

