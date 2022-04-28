ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NC continues to clear its rape kit backlog but challenges remain

By Samantha Kummerer
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dv3x7_0fNQsM5d00

A woman was walking in north Durham when she was dragged off the sidewalk and raped. For more than a decade, the offender walked free.

Last year, the Durham District Attorney's Office convicted the man of second-degree rape. The case marked the first conviction from the county's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The initiative has added specially trained sexual assault prosecutors and investigators to Durham and funds additional resources to test the more than 1,700 untested sexual assault kits the Durham Police Department reported in 2019.

Since the first conviction in May 2021, four more individuals have been convicted and ten others face charges.

"We've found serial rapists through this initiative and been able to bring their cases to court and all the way to a resolution for some cases and others were still pending," explained Assistant District Attorney Kendra Montgomery-Blinn. "Most of these survivors didn't think that their case would ever make it to court."

In 2010, a woman was walking alongside a man she knew when she was shoved into a ditch and raped. Her sexual assault kit wasn't tested for a decade. When it was tested, the evidence led the same offender, Michael Brooks, to plead guilty to second-degree rape in two other incidents that involved assaulting an elderly woman in her bed and raping a woman at knifepoint in 2016 and 2017.

Similarly, a woman was in the bathroom in the Duke University Medical Center when a man came up behind her and choked her. Months later, the same man would grab a woman walking on a trail, and choke and sexually assault her. The sexual assault kit sat untested for four years. When it did get tested it led to a
conviction in both cases six years after the incidents.

It's cases like these that led North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to make it one of his top priorities to get the backlog of 16,000 sexual assault kits tested.

"It takes hours to do one of those examinations, and then that evidence sat on a shelf. It's just absolutely wrong for those folks, and we owe it to them to test those kits so that we can solve cold cases," Stein said." We're doing it, we're moving this forward."

Four years ago, North Carolina uncovered it had one of the largest backlogs in the country. Since that discovery, the state has funneled around $15 million and dedicated thousands of hours to clearing the backlog.

North Carolina lawmakers passed the Survivor Act in 2019. Part of that legislation involved mandating all sexual assault kits get tested. Under state law, the kits are required to be reported to law enforcement within a day. If the lab finds DNA that creates a hit in CODIS, the FBI's DNA database, police agencies are required to notify the lab around arrests and convictions.

Around 60% of the 16,000 kits are either already tested or in the process of getting tested.

More than 2,000 kits were able to be uploaded into CODIS, the FBI's DNA database. From there, around 40% led to 'hits', which means the DNA matched with a possible perpetrator in the system or links to another case.

Hits from testing these older kits have led to 61 arrests; arrests that wouldn't have been made if the kits continue to sit untested.

"My hope was is that by doing this work, we will be delivering justice for victims. We'll be making the public safer, and we will put dangerous people behind bars to hold them accountable for their terrible crime and that's what we are seeing," Stein said. "There's more work to be done."

At the same time that the state works to clear the backlog, new legislation requires all new kits to get tested as well. Vanessa Martinucci, the director of the State Crime Lab, said the lab has seen 125% more kits submitted since 2019.

"For several years, we have been getting in more submissions than we can complete," Martinucci said.

To handle both loads, the state is working with a lab in Virginia to process the older kits. The State Crime Lab has also been making adjustments to make its processes work faster.

Last year, state lawmakers also approved the budget for eight more workers in the lab. Still, it's averaging around a year and a half to get a single kit tested.

"There are a limited number of vendor laboratories that do the type of testing on the sexual assault kits," she explained.

A limited number of nationwide labs paired with high demand creates a long queue that delays potential justice for survivors.

"We are working to get these kits tested as quickly as we can. We do realize that there may be offenders out there who have committed additional crimes since the one originally from the kit that was tested," Martinucci said.

The state is aiming to completely clear the backlog by next summer.

"That will be a really great feeling and it doesn't stop there once those kits are tested because it does take time to get those investigations done. So even as we go down the line there will be successes that come about and CODIS hits are made and arrests are made, so it won't stop there once they are tested," Martinucci said.

Stein said that work will face some roadblocks.

"The whole criminal justice system has to deal with insufficient resources," Stein said. "There are shortages of local law enforcement, there is a shortage of prosecutors who are overburdened by the number of case files they have. So, it requires us working together and prioritizing these cases to make sure that when we've identified a potential perpetrator that investigation is carried out."

Montgomery-Blinn said even organizations that support survivors are feeling the strain.

"All of these agencies are underfunded and undersourced. Every single agency is dealing with a backlog of cases or more survivors that are ready for support then they have advocates that can help," Montgomery-Blinn said. "We do need more funding around sexual assault awareness and supporting survivors."

Blinn also heads Durham County's Special Victims' Unit which was created in 2019 by Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry.

The team has received special training on sexual assault and victim trauma.

"We really are investing in having prosecutors who are victim-centered and trauma-informed and know the law. And we're investing in law enforcement officers who know how to treat victims, know how to collect evidence in these cases, and then we're going to take them all the way through," Deberry said.

Eighty-one percent of the untested sexual assault kits the Durham Police Department initially identified remain untested. A spokesperson for the department said testing was postponed for a while but 186 kits have been tested this year by a private lab.

In addition to getting older kits tested and cold cases solved, Deberry said she is striving to create an atmosphere where more victims feel comfortable reporting their assaults.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) estimates one out of every six women and one out of every 33 men have experienced sexual assault in the United States. However, two out of every three assaults are estimated to go unreported, according to RAINN.

"Well, some of the barriers to getting people to come forward is really having competent staff who are trained to deal with victims, not just sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. And all of those things that can happen between people who know each other and so we really want to create here in our office, competent prosecutors who know the law and who are also trauma trained and have talked about their own trauma and dealt with their own trauma and know-how that really affects victims," Deberry said.

The Durham Police Department responded to 122 incidents of forcible rape last year, that's a 14% increase from 2019. Deberry said she believes this indicates survivors feel more comfortable reporting their assaults.

Montgomery-Blinn said part of achieving justice for more survivors involves breaking down barriers and stigma.

"I think that hearing their voice meeting them where they are and letting them tell us what they need is important. That's not something that the court system has always done. And I think we're sort of moving into a new frontier of respecting survivors respecting their wishes and knowing that they have a right to tell us what's best for them," Montgomery-Blinn said.

She also reminded individuals that if they are sexually assaulted and not ready to report it to the police, there is still help they can get. Survivors can complete a sexual assault kit and submit it anonymously and can reach out to the Durham Crisis Response Center or other support agencies.

"It's important for a survivor to know that the resources that exist for them exist for them, even if their case is not prosecuted, even if the conviction is not achieved. And even if they decide not to report to law enforcement, they can still seek the resources of any of the agencies that support survivors, including the Durham Crisis Response Center," Blinn said.

Resources for Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

Durham Police Department Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit and Special Victims Unit: (919) 560-4440

Durham Crisis Response Center

North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NCCASA)

Wake County InterAct

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
allthatsinteresting.com

Carlina White Was Abducted As A Baby — Then Solved Her Own Kidnapping 23 Years Later

Carlina White was snatched from a Harlem hospital as an infant in 1987 and raised as “Nejdra Nance” by her kidnapper Annugetta Pettway, who claimed to be her mother. On Aug. 4, 1987, Joy White and Carl Tyson rushed their newborn daughter, Carlina White, to the hospital due to a fever. Little did these new parents know, however, that this night would be the last time they would see their child for the next 23 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kit#Fbi#Domestic Violence#Dna#Violent Crime#Nc
The Independent

Victim of the ‘Happy Face Killer’ identified after 30-year mystery

A victim of serial killer Kieth Hunter Jesperson has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was found near a California highway.On Monday, Clara County authorities said the body of Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, was the woman found in 1993 on California State Route 152.She was known only as “Blue Pacheco” because of the colour of her clothing, authorities said, but was only recently identified with the help of DNA technology.Jesperson, who was known as the “Happy Face Killer” because of his smiley drawings to local newspapers, confessed to killing a woman on the same highway along with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy