Tyler Lockett reflects on getting picked by Seahawks in 2015 NFL draft

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Outside of landing D.K. Metcalf at the end of Round 2, the best draft pick the Seahawks have made since the vaunted 2012 class came when they chose Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett at No. 69 overall in 2015. Seattle traded several picks to move up for Lockett, but it’s proven to be one of the smartest decisions that Pete Carroll and John Schneider have made.

Today, Lockett took time to reflect on his experience in the draft that year.

Since then, Lockett has gone on to play 111 regular season games in a Seahawks uniform. He’s totaled 449 catches, 6,067 yards and scored 45 touchdowns.

