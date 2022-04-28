ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Well done EastEnders

By Soap Spy Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Well done EastEnders for a powerful episode and making great awareness to mental health. Great acting to Gillian (Jean) and Lacey (Stacey) for amazing scenes tonight especially the final scene. Both actresses...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Turner
Person
Gillian Wright
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Round 1 Match 6

The top 7 characters were all close at various points, however the main battle for the top was between Sharon and Martin, in the end Sharon finished 6pts clear to take the top spot. Nancy takes 3rd whilst Eve finishes in 4th place. Callum received a fair few top rankings and a number of bottom rankings, however secures 5th place. Recently departed Keegan takes the last automatic Round 2 spot here finishing in 6th place.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Rosa Salazar on Undone's devastating season 2 finale and learning to let go

Undone season 2 finale spoilers follow. At the very end of Undone's second season, Alma finally goes home. But what is home to someone who can travel anywhere across the entire multiverse? Whether these powers are real or just a fabrication of her fractured mind, Alma uses them to keep shifting the goalposts, desperate to try and fix what's broken.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Harvey Monroe

What are people’s thoughts on Harvey as a character? I’ve actually been really surprised that Harvey has appeared in more episodes in 2022 than any other character. Is he what you thought he would be, and do people think there is mileage in Harvey’s character?. I like...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy