Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Walker. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern College Station, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WALKER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO