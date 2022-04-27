ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavalier County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Montgomery County through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Montgomery, or 14 miles west of Willis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montgomery and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Storms to hit southern, central US before heading east

A cold front stretching from South Texas up into the Lower Great Lakes will be the focus of thunderstorms Monday with some of those storms becoming severe. The storms also will bring the risk of heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding. Tomorrow, the front will move East, shifting the threat...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Walker. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern College Station, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WALKER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADLEY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA FRANKLIN MADISON RICHLAND TENSAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, NEWELLTON, RAYVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, WATERPROOF, AND WINNSBORO.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Walker. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern College Station, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bienville, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln, Red River, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND STONEWALL.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coahoma, Panola, Quitman, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coahoma; Panola; Quitman; Tunica FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Coahoma, Panola, Quitman and Tunica. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sardis, Como, Crenshaw, Sledge, Pleasant Grove, Lula, Longtown, Horatio, Tibbs, McGhee, Rich, Roseacres, Moon, Hayes Crossing and Danforth. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS

