Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coahoma; Panola; Quitman; Tunica FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Coahoma, Panola, Quitman and Tunica. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sardis, Como, Crenshaw, Sledge, Pleasant Grove, Lula, Longtown, Horatio, Tibbs, McGhee, Rich, Roseacres, Moon, Hayes Crossing and Danforth. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
