The Establishment looks on cryptocurrency as a threat. Which it may be. To it. Not us. The status quote imbues the Establishment with power. Crypto really might be a threat to its dominance. I, an O.G. supply-side veteran of the Reagan Revolution, for one, hope so. You might too. Here’s why. Crypto isn’t a threat to the financial security and opportunity of us worker bees. To quote from a keynote speech to the Government Blockchain Association last year by Dr. Scott Stornetta, the co-inventor of the blockchain, the blockchain provides for a: "Government structure that does not rely on centralized authority and ‘might makes right.’ But, rather, a peer-to-peer system (talking about voting), set forth in a document to run algorithmically whose consensus outcome we would all accept."

