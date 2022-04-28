ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Five Trends We Expect to See at the Met Gala

By Natalie Michie
FASHION Magazine |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re less than a week out from the first Monday of May, which makes for much anticipation, guest-list speculation and outfit predictions for the 2022 Met Gala. This year, the theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with a white tie dress code that specifies “gilded glamour.” Stretching from 1870s...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture—and Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she’s ever seen. (Quite the statement, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.)
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony & Vanessa Hudgens Will Host Met Gala 2022’s Red Carpet & More You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Look Back at Rihanna’s Met Gala Style Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Throughout the 74 years of the Met Gala, there have been many iconic red carpet looks, but music and fashion star Rihanna has managed to consistently produce the most impressive, internet-stopping looks year after year. Rihanna is arguably the most highly anticipated guest of the Met Gala, rightfully so given the number of dramatic looks she’s donned in the last few years. While it’s not confirmed if Rihanna will attend Monday’s Met Gala, which is celebrating the exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she will still likely be the most-anticipated arrival of the night.More...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Sequin Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore On The Red Carpet—Breathtaking!

Vanessa Hudgens has been wowing us on and off the red carpet lately. The 33-year-old star has been stepping out in incredible looks—like her Fashion Week Miu Miu bralette ensemble and the skintight dress she wore to the SAG Awards. And while the Oscars was definitely a night to remember for more than just fashion, Vanessa’s gorgeous black dress was a highlight of the night in our book. As a co-host of ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show, she definitely stole the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Gilded Age New York
Footwear News

Pete Davidson’s Met Gala ‘Sexy Nun’ Outfit Included a Tunic Dress & Wingtip Boots for a Striking Debut in 2021

Click here to read the full article. As rumors swirl around the 2022 Met Gala — now less than two weeks away — it’s time to reminisce on looks from the 2021 event. Currently at top of mind — particularly as the look’s designer Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 show approaches — is Pete Davidson. Last September, the 2021 Met Gala — which raises funds annually for the Metropolitan Museum of Art — saw an explosion of experimental suiting. Among the Thom Browne-clad army of bespoke skirted men, including Lee Pace and Evan Mock, was Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Goes Makeup-Free While Out & About With Husband Ryan Reynolds: Photos

Expect Blake Lively to pull some jaw-dropping, eye-popping glamorous looks when she and her husband Ryan Reynolds hit the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. However, in the week leading up to the fashion extravaganza, Blake, 34, kept it casual when taking a stroll with Ryan, 45. The couple recently hit the streets of New York City, with Blake rocking a black-and-white flannel, some comfy-looking sweatpants, and some sneakers. Blake left her makeup behind and looked radiant as she walked along the streets. The Gossip Girl alum carried her heavier coat since New York City temperatures have been in the late 50s/mid-60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Hunter Schafer Goes Dark in Smocked Minidress and Glossy Boots at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hunter Schafer gave her grunge style a soft update on the For Your Consideration red carpet, promoting “Euphoria” for Emmy Awards consideration in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The “Euphoria” star joined her co-stars for the occasion, wearing a Maison Margiela minidress. The black number featured a high neckline with ruffled smock detailing, as well as rounded balloon-like sleeves that covered her hands. Finishing the piece was a lightly distressed hemline, as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Alexa Demie Channels the ’70s in Flowy Glittery Dress & Pumps at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. Alexa Demie tackles Old Hollywood Glamour modernly. The “Waves” actress posed on the black carpet of the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing a striking look suitable for the event filled with the trendsetting cast. For the outfit, Demie donned a flowy black vintage Norman Norell metallic floor-length dress. The gown twinkled in the light and had a high neckline that felt ‘70s-inspired and had dramatic billowing sleeves when she lifted her arms, which Demie didn’t shy away from displaying. The garment was sheer and slightly showed Demie’s undergarments, which aligns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

I Always Get Complimented on This Unexpected Spring Nail Color

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I’ve been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty’s Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Their Red Carpet Debut in Style

Over the past few months, the budding romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has proven to be as stylish as it is surprising. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key—stepping out for the occasional dinner date and only attending their first formal event together for last month’s premiere of The Kardashians*—*there’s been a visible shift in Kardashian’s chameleonic style. Alongside the avant-garde looks designed by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga that the reality TV star and fashion mogul has favored over the past year or so, she’s also been entering sartorial territory that feels a little more playful—just take the unexpected flame print turtleneck and red leather trousers she wore a few weeks back, which immediately set the internet alight.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Lights, Camera, Fashion: ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ Opens at the Met

Click here to read the full article. Defining moments in 19th- and 20th-century American fashion anchor “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” but nine big-name film directors have cast those designs in a more current light. Encompassing 100 examples of men’s and women’s attire, the show explores some of the untold and incomplete stories about American fashion from the 19th to the mid-to-late 20th century. Opened in 1924, the museum’s American Wing includes three floors of finely appointed decorated rooms that were designed to give visitors a dose of time travel into the past. The wing now has 21 period rooms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ella Emhoff Wore Heeled Oxfords to the Thom Browne Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff made a fashionable appearance at the Thom Browne show in New York City on Friday. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris stepped out in a gray striped blazer with a cropped silhouette and raw edge hem, which she wore over a white shirt and black tie, a long red tiered skirt, and platform lace-up shoes. The footwear style served as a unique take on the classic black and white oxford shoe, with a pointed toe, architectural curved heel, and wooden platform sole. The 22-year-old model on the rise paired them with black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy