It's been talked about all day long, whether it's on the radio, on social media -- heck, News Center MAINE even tossed up a post on their Instagram talking about how it's 4/20 -- the day dedicated to marijuana every year. There are countless rumors about how April 20 -- 4/20 -- came to be associated with marijuana use; however, according to TIME, it seems like the most credible reason revolved around a handful of California students back in the 70s who used to gather at 4:20p every afternoon to indulge, and simply used the phrase "420" as code to communicate their plan.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO