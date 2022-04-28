West Dave Dugas Road Closure Near Carlyss on April 29

Lake Charles Police are working two overnight homicides. “These investigations are still in the very early stages so details are limited. At this time we are able to confirm that these are two separate, unrelated incidents,” said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. “We reassure the community that LCPD is working to uncover what led to these crimes and will produce the type of investigation that will help ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

