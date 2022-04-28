ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyss, LA

West Dave Dugas Road Closure Near Carlyss on April 29

 2 days ago
West Dave Dugas Road Closure Near Carlyss on April 29. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that West Dave Dugas Road, from Choupique Road to Pete Seay Road,...

#I 10
KTAL

Stolen trailer found abandoned south of Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are warning the public to secure their trailers after finding a stolen utility trailer near Gorum Thursday afternoon. The La DOTD reported an abandoned trailer on La Hwy 119 near the Longleaf Trail around 3:00 p.m. When Sgt. Dalme arrived he discovered the 2009 Top Hat 16-foot trailer was stolen from a business just north of Natchitoches Wednesday night. The trailer has been returned to the owner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fire on Goos Ferry Rd in Lake Charles Takes the Life of One Man, State Fire Marshal Investigating

Fire on Goos Ferry Rd in Lake Charles Takes the Life of One Man, State Fire Marshal Investigating. Lake Charles, LA – The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of Goos Ferry Road for a report of a residential fire along the Calcasieu River on April 18, 2022, just after 3 a.m., according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. When firefighters arrived, the structure had already collapsed, and they later discovered the body of a male victim among the debris.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Lake Charles Police working two overnight homicides

Lake Charles Police are working two overnight homicides. “These investigations are still in the very early stages so details are limited. At this time we are able to confirm that these are two separate, unrelated incidents,” said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. “We reassure the community that LCPD is working to uncover what led to these crimes and will produce the type of investigation that will help ensure those responsible are held accountable.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Nationwide Report

80-year-old Joseph K Carriere dead, 5 people injured after a head-on crash in Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)

80-year-old Joseph K Carriere dead, 5 people injured after a head-on crash in Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 80-year-old Joseph K Carriere, of Scott, as the man who lost his life following a head-on collision on April 27 in Lafayette Parish. As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the area of Louisiana Highway 98 (3400 block of Gloria Switch Rd) west of Louisiana Highway 93 just after 4:00 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KTAL

Dog missing after South Bossier house fire

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a South Bossier home Thursday afternoon, but one of three dogs that were inside at the time is still missing. It happened in the 4100 block of Sligo Road in Haughton. Gray Young with Bossier Fire...
HAUGHTON, LA
Magic 1470AM

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2022. Shahron Anthony Prater, 49, Houston, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer. Christian Jkirby Jack, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe woman dies in crash with loaded log truck

The following information is from Louisiana State Police. West Monroe – On Wednesday April 27, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Louisiana Highway 34 south of Louisiana Highway 840-1. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Paula Roye of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Van driver in Saturday night crash on Dickerson Pike dies

The driver fatally injured in a single-vehicle collision Saturday night in the 1400 block of Dickerson Pike is identified as Stephen Bartousek Jr., 73, of Nashville. Bartousek was traveling south on Dickerson Pike just before 6:30 p.m. when his 1997 Chevrolet Astro van, for a reason not yet determined, left the roadway to the right and crashed head-on into a utility pole. Bartousek was not wearing a seatbelt.
NASHVILLE, TN
