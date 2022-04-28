ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Tehama County moving forward on noise ordinance

By Julie R. Johnson jjohnson@tcnpress.com
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 2 days ago

Noting an increase in late-night loud parties, random gunshots and other nuisance noise issues, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors by consensus on Tuesday directed Scot Timboe, county planning director, to move forward in developing a county-wide noise ordinance.

This isn't the first time the subject has been on the board agenda, but this is the first time the board agreed a noise ordinance needs to be “on the books” and enforceable.

Timboe explained there are several options in developing an ordinance, including a general plan or specific detailed plan.

The board opted to go with a general plan with the Butte County noise ordinance as the framework.

“I believe we need an ordinance,” said Supervisor Dennis Garton. “The loud music and parties is becoming prevalent in all five districts of the county.”

Bob Williams, who has been in support of a noise ordinance for years, said on several occasions he has had neighbors in this district calling about loud parties going late into the night.

“I have personally gone out to the site of the party, late at night where the music was so loud it could be heard a mile away. At this particular party there was a line of cars waiting to get in and at least 500 people attending. The party was lit up like an airport runway,” he added. “With nothing on the books there is nothing we can do about it, nothing enforceable.”

Supervisor John Leach said he has had residents in his district call him concerned about ongoing random gunshots.

“They are concerned about their safety and the safety of their families,” he added. “If we have something on the books we will have the tools to deal with these items. And with summer coming it will be an even bigger problem.”

Timboe said he will go back to staff and continue to the process of creating a county-side noise ordinance which will be presented to the county Planning Commission and then scheduling workshop probably in July.

