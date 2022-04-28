ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, CA

Corning Tuesday Night Market coming up

By Corning Observer
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 2 days ago

The first Corning Tuesday Night Market, an event hosted by the City of Corning and Chamber of Commerce, was a resounding success for the 47 vendors, downtown businesses and the visitors that came out in great numbers for an enjoyable evening.

The next Tuesday Night Market is this Tuesday, May 3, from 5-8 p.m. in historic downtown on Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets.

One of the highlights for Tuesday with be Corning Police Department and Tehama County K9 Foundation demonstrations at 6 and 7 p.m., with Officer Chase Corry and his canine partner, Blaze.

In addition, the Glenn County Master Gardeners will be on-hand to answer gardening questions and several dirt track race cars and their drivers will be on-hand from the Orland Raceway.

The Kids Zone will feature a brand new jungle-themed bounce house sponsored by the City of Corning.

Corning's Recreation Department will have a booth where Mother's Day craft-making will take place.

There will be games sponsored by PALS Activities League.

Upwards of 13 food trucks and pop-ups will be selling pupusas, churros, crepes, hamburgers, aguas frescas, sandwiches, tacos, snowcones, kettlecorn, cookies, brownies, mini loaves, sourdough bread, and much more.

Just in time for Mother's Day there will be vendors featuring plants and flowers and unique handmade items.

Gladys' Flowers will have beautiful bouquets and The Rock Garden will have avocado trees, flowers and roses.

Talented artisans and direct sellers will be offering jewelry, soaps and lotions, self-defense sets, mugs and t-shirts, wood signs and engravings, crocheted items, purses and kitchenware.

The Corning Rotary will once again be offering a Beer & Wine Garden inside the Rodgers Theatre and the City of Corning is sponsoring music by DJ Zic.

There will also be many community service groups and non-profit agencies offering information on their programs. Joining us this time will be United Way and the Tehama County Genealogical & Historical Society.

In addition, several downtown merchants will be staying open late and may offer sidewalk sales, as well.

The remaining dates for this year's Tuesday Night Market will be Sept. 6, and Oct. 4, leading up to the annual Olive Festival.

For interested vendors, it's free to participate!.There is no booth fee and the City has waived their business license requirement. However, vendors still need all the applicable California State, Tehama County Agriculture and Health Department permits and licenses for their particular products.

To apply contact Chrissy Meeds, City of Corning, cmeeds@corning.org, 530-824-7036.

Comments / 0

Related
Corning Observer

Tehama County candidates nights scheduled

In an effort to give Tehama County registered voters an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming June 7 primary elections, a couple Candidates Night are scheduled for those running on the local ticket. On May 3 a Candidates Night will be held at the Paskenta Community Hall, 13140 Toomes Camp...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Corning Observer

Drought shuts down Corning cemetery irrigation

The Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees has decided to discontinue watering the grounds at the Sunset Hills Cemetery on Oren Avenue in Corning. In a published statement the district said, “After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of historic drought conditions, the Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees has determined not to irrigate the cemetery grounds for the 2022 spring/summer season.”
CORNING, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Dutch Bros. Coffee coming to Marysville

The Marysville Planning Commission approved Wednesday night a new Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-through in the city. The new business will be located at 1021 B St., on the southeast corner of B Street and 11th Street. According to a staff report, the new coffee shop will be a “drive-through facility”...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba Sutter Taco Festival returns to Marysville

The third annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 8 p.m. in downtown Marysville. The event will encompass five city blocks between 1st and 3rd Street and is anticipated to host over 3,000 guests. Wally Alvarado is used to planning events like this...
MARYSVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Corning, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Corning, CA
Local
California Government
Corning Observer

Corning Observer

Corning, CA
764
Followers
37
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corning Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy