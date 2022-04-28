Corning Tuesday Night Market coming up

The first Corning Tuesday Night Market, an event hosted by the City of Corning and Chamber of Commerce, was a resounding success for the 47 vendors, downtown businesses and the visitors that came out in great numbers for an enjoyable evening.

The next Tuesday Night Market is this Tuesday, May 3, from 5-8 p.m. in historic downtown on Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets.

One of the highlights for Tuesday with be Corning Police Department and Tehama County K9 Foundation demonstrations at 6 and 7 p.m., with Officer Chase Corry and his canine partner, Blaze.

In addition, the Glenn County Master Gardeners will be on-hand to answer gardening questions and several dirt track race cars and their drivers will be on-hand from the Orland Raceway.

The Kids Zone will feature a brand new jungle-themed bounce house sponsored by the City of Corning.

Corning's Recreation Department will have a booth where Mother's Day craft-making will take place.

There will be games sponsored by PALS Activities League.

Upwards of 13 food trucks and pop-ups will be selling pupusas, churros, crepes, hamburgers, aguas frescas, sandwiches, tacos, snowcones, kettlecorn, cookies, brownies, mini loaves, sourdough bread, and much more.

Just in time for Mother's Day there will be vendors featuring plants and flowers and unique handmade items.

Gladys' Flowers will have beautiful bouquets and The Rock Garden will have avocado trees, flowers and roses.

Talented artisans and direct sellers will be offering jewelry, soaps and lotions, self-defense sets, mugs and t-shirts, wood signs and engravings, crocheted items, purses and kitchenware.

The Corning Rotary will once again be offering a Beer & Wine Garden inside the Rodgers Theatre and the City of Corning is sponsoring music by DJ Zic.

There will also be many community service groups and non-profit agencies offering information on their programs. Joining us this time will be United Way and the Tehama County Genealogical & Historical Society.

In addition, several downtown merchants will be staying open late and may offer sidewalk sales, as well.

The remaining dates for this year's Tuesday Night Market will be Sept. 6, and Oct. 4, leading up to the annual Olive Festival.

For interested vendors, it's free to participate!.There is no booth fee and the City has waived their business license requirement. However, vendors still need all the applicable California State, Tehama County Agriculture and Health Department permits and licenses for their particular products.

To apply contact Chrissy Meeds, City of Corning, cmeeds@corning.org, 530-824-7036.