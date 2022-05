Police in Rock Springs are trying to track down a woman suspected of stealing items from a sporting goods store on April 8. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photo is suspected of stealing merchandise from Dunham's Sports on April 8. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Rock Springs Police at [307] 352-1575 in regard to incident number R22-06998.

