ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

LCCS memorial honors young victims of gun violence, calls for action

By Sutton Dunnavant
nbc24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — During the Lucas County Children Services annual children's memorial, Robin Reese, the executive director of LCCS, made a plea to the community: that we have to do better. "Children are literally dying on our streets and this cannot be something that we accept," Reese said....

nbc24.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
State
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Homicides in city make big jump, children latest victims

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday morning, the shooting death of Neiko McIntyre became the sixth homicide in the city of Toledo this week, which became one of the most violent weeks in recent memory. Activist Anton Parks, Sr. says its heartbreaking to see violence being used as a way...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Firearms#Police#Violent Crime#Lccs
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Suspect reportedly admits to shooting man in head in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police say they have arrested a man who has confessed to a shooting in the North Hill neighborhood last weekend in which a man was wounded in the head. Dustin Fenwick, 31, is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to jail records. Fenwick was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a residence on Hazel Street in Akron.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy