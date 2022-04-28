Three injured in Orangevale crash Thursday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bicyclist who was hurt in a hit-and-run in south Sacramento last week has now died from his injuries, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators believe someone in a white work truck struck the bicyclist near Elk Grove Florin Road and Bridalsmith Drive. Officers say the bicyclist was one of two riders who were in the bicycle lane. The other bicyclist stayed at the scene and talked with officers. The bicyclist who was struck died on Sunday from injuries suffered in the crash, CHP says. Investigators are still looking for the driver of the work truck that struck the bicyclist. Evidence left on the scene indicated that the vehicle is possibly a 2008-2016 four-door Ford pickup truck with a missing right-side passenger mirror.

5 DAYS AGO