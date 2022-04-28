ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Details in Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian

By Cassidy Bowen
933kwto.com
 2 days ago

New details have emerged in the investigation into the fatal vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on Highway 65 on April 27th. According to a press release from the Springfield...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

KOLR10 News

Police release identity of pedestrian killed on 65 south Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a crash Wednesday, April 27 at about 9:30 am. Harrison Charlesworth, a 33-year-old Springfield resident, was walking along the southbound Highway 65 shoulder. Police said he stepped into the right, outside lane of traffic and was struck by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Firefighter dies in fatal crash outside Fair Grove

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– A Pleasant Hope firefighter was killed while off-duty in a crash on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle West was driving. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries. In a Facebook post, the Bolivar City Fire Department identified […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX2Now

Missouri man crashes golf cart; arrested for DWI

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Smithville man’s tee time ended with a trip to jail Tuesday morning. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex around 10:15 a.m. The golf course manager directed the deputies to the club house and said a man...
SMITHVILLE, MO
#Traffic Accident
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two pedestrians involved in ‘injury accident’ on Glenstone

UPDATE 7:43 P.M.: Police on the scene said a black car traveled north on Glenstone as pedestrians traveling on the crosswalk were in the median of the road. The car swerved, struck the two pedestrians and crossed over the median. The driver and two pedestrians were hospitalized following the crash. The pedestrians left the scene […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Semi crash slows traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County, Mo.

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed a lane of I-44 in Lawrence County after a semi crashed Friday morning. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Stotts City exit around 8 a.m. Investigators say the semi rolled over. The truck itself landed off the interstate....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Motorious

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently. A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.
CALIFORNIA STATE

