That’s the question now, just one night after Howie Roseman hit not one, but two balls over the fence in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles GM will be on the clock again after 18 picks are made in Friday night’s second round. It’s the 51st overall selection and that will be followed by a third-round choice at No. 83 overall.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO