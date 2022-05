In August of 2019 Walt Disney World opened a massive new building at Disney Springs in conjunction with the National Basketball Association. The NBA Experience was full of displays and interactive elements meant to entice any basketball fan to the resort. Unfortunately, the location was met with a lukewarm response, which was then followed by a pandemic closure. Last summer it was announced the NBA Experience would not reopen, despite not even being open for a full year, but the space it occupied is about to finally find some use, and it’s perhaps a fitting follow up considering what else that space used to be.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO