ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple defies gloomy economy to record 19% surge in sales and $25bn profit with firm reporting spike in demand for iPhones, iMacs and apps

By Reuters, Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Apple reported record fiscal second-quarter sales and profit on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates as it managed chip shortages and consumers snapped up its new iPhones, iMacs and apps.

Apple's overall fiscal second-quarter revenue was $97.3 billion, up 8.6 percent from last year and higher than analysts' average estimate of $93.89 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's profit hit $25 billion in the latest quarter, easily topping analysts' expectations of $23.2 billion, and sales also rose 19 percent in the Americas and were up by single-digits in Europe and China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's performance was 'better than anticipated,' adding that more people have switched from Android phones to iPhones in the latest quarter.

'We had a record level of upgraders during the quarter and we grew switchers, strong double digits,' Cook told CNBC.

The positive outlook for Apple comes after a tumultuous week in the tech industry as Meta, Amazon and Alphabet reported less than expected revenue this quarter and the Nasdaq saw its biggest fall since 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfUZk_0fNPwlop00
IPhone sales revenue has gone up 5.5 percent in the last year, hitting $50.6 billion in the latest quarter. Apple says it has seen a sharp increase in the amount of users switching to iPhones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfnXb_0fNPwlop00
The Apple Store and services saw revenue grow by 17 percent, raking in 19.8 billion for the company, more $100 million more than expected
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ug8zK_0fNPwlop00
Revenue from iMac computers rose 14.7 percent to $10.4 billion. CEO Tim Cook (center) said Apple has seen a record number of people switching from Android to iPhones

Apple, which is the world's largest company by market capitalization, is aiming to maintain high demand for the iPhone and other hardware while growing sales from services, including music and video subscriptions.

The latest results show it is making ground on both goals.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri in a release cited 'continued strong demand for our products,' and a record high for sales of services.

Quarterly worldwide phone sales revenue was $50.6 billion, a 5.5 percent increase from a year ago, and ahead of the average estimate of $47.88 billion. Services, Apple's second-biggest segment after iPhones, increased sales 17 percent to $19.8 billion, just beating the average estimate of $19.71 billion.

IPad sales fell 2 percent to $7.65 billion, and were still above analysts' average estimate of $7.14 billion.

Revenue from iMac computers rose 14.7 percent to $10.4 billion, compared with estimates of $9.25 billion.

Sales of wearables such as Apple Watches, home speakers and accessories rose 12 percent to $8.8 billion, compared with estimates of $9.05 billion.

Apple also announced a 5 percent rise in its dividend to $0.23 per share and board approval to buy back an additional $90 billion in shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nps6z_0fNPwlop00
Apple stocks rose by 4.52 percent after the positive revenue outlook on Thursday

Apple had warned less favorable foreign exchange rates and different timings of product launches from past quarters would cut sales growth.

Investors have been bracing for drops in consumer spending on tech gadgets and services as the war in Ukraine and other factors drive up the cost of oil, food and other staples.

Some consumers also have put more money into travel and entertainment outside their homes as COVID-19 outbreaks become less deadly, eating into home technology budgets.

Remote work also has cut the need for pricey, high-end phones and upgrades as people commute less.

But remote work has benefited other businesses.

New lockdowns in China and Taiwan, however, where many parts and iPhones are produced, could bring new obstacles in terms of supply and demand in the current quarter.

The services business is vulnerable to antitrust sanctions in the United States, Netherlands, South Korea, South Africa and many other countries that are weighing whether the company's fees are too high.

Apple said it now has 825 million paying subscribers across its at least seven subscription offerings, up by 40 million from 785 million last quarter. Its growth comes as rivals such as Netflix Inc report subscriber losses.

Labor unrest could newly affect Apple, too. More than 70 percent of the over 100 eligible workers at an Apple store in Atlanta last week backed a filing for an election to become the company's first U.S. shop to unionize.

On Thursday Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called on the Facebook parent company to scale back its virtual reality Metaverse project after it saw its slowest quarterly revenue growth since its IPO in 2012.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose 7 percent to $27.91 billion in the first quarter, but missed analysts' estimates of $28.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Meta CFO David Wehner said in the earnings release that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had negatively impacted the company's sales in the latter half of the first quarter, and said the war would continue to weigh on revenue this year.

Recent privacy changes by Apple have made it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company's revenue.

Meta had said that the changes from Apple would cost the Facebook parent company $10 billion in 2022.

Alphabet Inc., Google and YouTube's parent company, reported only $68.01 billion in earnings despite predictions that it would earn $68.11 billion this quarter, up from the $55.31 billion a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The hit to Alphabet represents a 9 percent fall in revenue growth for the company as it authorizes a $70 billion stock buyback to return capital to shareholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMzba_0fNPwlop00
The tech-heavy Nasdaq has seen it's most volatile week since 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVr7n_0fNPwlop00
Google-parent company Alphabet saw its stocks recover after reporting subpar revenue 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHlU3_0fNPwlop00
Microsoft is continuing to see stocks go up as it is one of the few tech giants who beat our estimated earnings in the latest quarter

Amazon also delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook on Thursday as the ecommerce giant was swamped by higher costs and online shopping declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company fell 10 percent in extended trading after the company reported its first net loss since 2015, a $3.8 billion hit due in part to its investment in Rivian Automotive.

After a long-running surge in sales during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Amazon's outlook has dimmed as life returns to normal.

The company's expenses swelled as it offered higher pay to attract workers during a labor shortage, and even then it could not fully staff warehouses.

While the tech companies fell short this quarter, Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street profit and revenue expectations on Tuesday, reporting revenue of $49.36 billion in the third quarter, compared with $41.7 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of only $49.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. That topped analyst targets of $2.19.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'Don't panic when the market does': Elon Musk reveals his top stock purchasing advice and rails against passive investment funds that fail to get involved in running the firms they own shares in

Twitter's new king Elon Musk dished out some stock-buying tips to his 89 million followers on his social media platform, telling them to 'buy stock in companies that you believe in,' and then took a jab at passive investing by big institutions as the market teeters. The Tesla CEO, who...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imacs#Apple Computers#Refinitiv Data#Android#Cnbc#Meta#Alphabet#Nasdaq
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. But the two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Billionaire Warren Buffett reveals he's plugged $26B into oil giant Chevron as part of his $50B spend as he tells Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that Wall Street is 'run like a gambling parlor'

Warren Buffett lambasted Wall Street at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday, telling investors that the market encourages risky behavior in the stock market that turns it into a 'gambling parlor.'. Buffett, 91, criticized investment banks and brokerages to a crowd of tens of thousands of investors at his annual...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Chinese man seals himself inside his car to quarantine because he thinks he might have Covid - as millions suffer under the world's strictest lockdown and residents stage mass pot-banging protest

A man convinced he had Covid taped his car shut and stayed inside for ten hours without even opening the window. The Beijing resident had decorators round that morning who told him they tested positive, the China News Service reported. At midday on Tuesday he got into his slick white...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

349K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy