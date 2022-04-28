Crocs and General Mills Just Launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Themed Clogs

Click here to read the full article.

Starting out the day with a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch may be sweet, but the cereal adoration doesn’t have to end at breakfast — now, it can extend to your footwear. Crocs just teamed up with General Mills to launch a pair of cereal-themed clogs, celebrating the fan-favorite cinnamon-sugar confection in style. And these comfy shoes are just as delightful as an overflowing cereal bowl.

The limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed clogs feature a tan and white sugary swirled look, just like its sweet cereal inspiration. The all-terrain shoes also feature a checked heel strap in Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s iconic red, green, blue, and purple colors. And the clogs even come with cereal-themed Jibbitz charms, including a 3D cereal bowl and Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces with expressive faces.

The shoes, which are set to launch on April 28, will be available in-store and online at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Eastbay. Available in kids’ and men’s sizing, the cereal-inspired shoes range in price from $45 to $70.

But the “cerealspiration” doesn’t end with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Crocs and General Mills plan to release more styles in July honoring three other General Mills cereal favorites: T rix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs. With the release of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch style, Crocs and General Mills gave a sneak peek at the three soon-to-be-released cereal styles.



The Cocoa Puffs style boasts a brown and white swirl colorway, mimicking the chocolate cereal in milk, with Jibbitz charms featuring the Cocoa Puffs mascot Sonny the Cuckoo Bird. The Honey Nut Cheerios style features an orange, white, and rust-colored swirl colorway with Cheerio-shaped Jibbitz charms and a Buzz Bee charm. The Trix style features a vibrant multi-colored swirl on a white shoe with Trix-shaped charms alongside a Trix Rabbit-shaped charm.

The Crocs are limited edition , meaning you’ll want to scoop them up faster than your morning cereal. Breakfast never looked so stylish.

