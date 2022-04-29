ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover

By César Rodriguez
 4 days ago
This Laredo Fire Department fire truck was involved in a rollover crash along Mines Road on Wednesday. Three firefighters were injured.

Three Laredo firefighters were injured after a fire truck was involved in a rollover crash, according to a City of Laredo statement.

The crash was reported mid-afternoon on Wednesday. The fire truck rolled over off of Mines Road while returning from a call. Officials said the fire truck belonged to Fire Station No. 13.

The firefighters involved in the crash were treated for injuries.

“Fire Department resources are being diverted to ensure that Fire Station No. 13 is fully operational. Post-incident City policies are currently being implemented,” the city said in a statement.

Laredo police are investigating the crash.

Laredo Morning Times

