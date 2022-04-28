ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How to watch 2022 NFL draft and when to tune in for Cowboys pick at No. 24

By Todd Brock
 3 days ago
After all the mocks, all the strategy talk, all the press conferences and combine scores and pro days and 30 visits and rumors and smokescreens and what-ifs, it’s finally draft day.

The 2022 draft will take place in Las Vegas, with picks being announced right on the Strip near Caesars Palace.

Here’s what you need to know to watch it all unfold.

Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 12 noon, ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: WatchESPN, NFL Mobile App, Fubo TV

Of course, draft veterans know that the coverage is mostly long stretches of talking heads pontificating, punctuated only sporadically by an actual announcement when the pick is in. Then it’s back to that platter of wings and highlight reels for another ten minutes while the next team finalizes its choice.

For Cowboys fans, it figures to be a long wait, especially in the first round. Once the first player off the board does his bro-hug with Commissioner Roger Goodell, it can be a tough slog to sit through in-depth discussions about everything that’s wrong with the likes of the Lions, Jets, and Falcons just to hear what Dallas does with the 24th pick.

Want a shortcut to figure out how to make the most of your Thursday evening? We went back through old Twitter feeds to see what time the 24th pick was tweeted out in previous years.

In 2021, for example, news broke about the Steelers taking Najee Harris in the 24th slot at 11:11 p.m. ET on April 29, the night of the first round that year. In 2020, the Saints took Cesar Ruiz at 11:09. In 2019, the Raiders picked Josh Jacobs at 10:57.

That’s just the past three years, but it helps narrow down the window considerably. The Cowboys figure, then, to turn in their card around 10 p.m. Dallas time, give or take.

But bear in mind that’s only if the team keeps the 24th pick. It’s already been a wild pre-draft season; the Joneses trading up or down isn’t at all out of the question and would obviously skew the Cowboys’ actual pick time.

LAS VEGAS, NV
BALTIMORE, MD
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Cowboys#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#The Pick#American Football#Abc#Nfl Network Streaming#Watchespn#Nfl Mobile App#Lions#Jets#Falcons#Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

