MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 15,000 gamers are heading to Milwaukee for the biggest Midwest Gaming Classic. The weekend-long gamers utopia returns April 29-May 1 at the Wisconsin Center. It will take over three floors of the convention center. People can play thousands of pinball, arcade and tabletop games. There will also be live entertainment and pop culture personalities there. All play is free with the price of admission and kids ages 9 and under are free.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO