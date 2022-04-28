The second frozen yogurt craze continues its long decline

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.

NAPLES, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO