CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vast network of lead pipes has left many residents, Chicagoans in particular, drinking dangerous, lead-laced water. The CBS 2 Investigators have been uncovering the problem as part of our "Getting Hosed" series on bad water bills. Federal money is on the way, but CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey is digging into how Illinois might be getting shortchanged.Chicago has the most lead service pipes of any city in the country — which means this freshwater isn't always "fresh" by the time it gets to your house. The Metropolitan Planning Council says Illinois isn't getting its fair share...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO