WPIAL clinched: Softball playoff picture through April 27, 2022
The WPIAL softball playoff field is a bit of a mixed bag. Some sections are caught up and postseason berths are nearly complete while others are lagging behind with a lot of section ball to be played over the next 10 days.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.
Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Class 5A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
North Hills Indians
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Class 4A: 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Class 3A: 5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Class 2A: 5 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Class A: 3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
