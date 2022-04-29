ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

WPIAL clinched: Softball playoff picture through April 27, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Cassidy Adams celebrates her RBI double against Franklin Regional on April 20.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is a bit of a mixed bag. Some sections are caught up and postseason berths are nearly complete while others are lagging behind with a lot of section ball to be played over the next 10 days.

Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.

Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Class 5A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

North Hills Indians

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Class 4A: 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Class 3A: 5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Class 2A: 5 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Class A: 3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

