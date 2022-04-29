WPIAL clinched: Softball playoff picture through April 27, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Cassidy Adams celebrates her RBI double against Franklin Regional on April 20.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is a bit of a mixed bag. Some sections are caught up and postseason berths are nearly complete while others are lagging behind with a lot of section ball to be played over the next 10 days.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Wednesday.

Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Class 5A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

North Hills Indians

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Class 4A: 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Class 3A: 5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Class 2A: 5 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Class A: 3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions