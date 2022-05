On April 12, 56-year-old Alan Crackenberger was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for the charge of delivery of a controlled substance methamphetamine. Approximately two hours after the sentencing hearing, Crackenberger tested positive for alcohol while being booked into the Sheridan County Detention Center to serve his jail sentence. Due to the positive test, Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett filed a motion to hold Crackenberger in contempt of court for lying about being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the April 12 sentencing hearing.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO