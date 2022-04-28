Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings

Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game with 29.7 seconds left in overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.The Kings (44-27-11) dominated through much of the game, taking a 2-0 lead into the third period on goals by Adrian Kempe and Gabriel Vilardi.The Canucks (40-30-11) rallied in the third with goals by Boeser and Alex Chiasson."For us to come and play a team that's in the playoffs, we take a lot of pride in that. And it still meant a lot to a lot of us and just to...

