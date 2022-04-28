ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club. The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings' regular-season finale....

www.foxsports.com

