I juggle a few different accounts in Windows. I use a Microsoft account to sign into Windows 10 and 11 through which I also receive email and maintain a calendar. And I use a domain-based work account that taps into its own email as well as my calendar appointments and contacts. This scenario may be similar for those of you who've been working at home during the pandemic and perhaps using your own personal devices for work.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO