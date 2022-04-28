ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No emotional distress damages for discrimination under ACA, SCOTUS rules

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Plaintiffs claiming discrimination under the Affordable Care Act cannot get damages for emotional distress, a divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday, siding with a Texas physical therapy provider against a deaf woman who said she was denied an American Sign Language interpreter.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the six conservative justices in the majority, said neither the ACA nor the Rehabilitation Act, another federal anti-discrimination law, set an expectation for providers to face emotional distress damages.

Andrew Rozynski of Eisenberg & Baum, who represents plaintiff Jane Cummings, said he hoped Congress would take action to make such damages available in the future.

"Emotional harm is the most pervasive and often the only form of damages victims of intentional discrimination experience," he said.

Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, who represents the defendant, Premier Rehab Keller PLLC, declined to comment.

Cummings, who is deaf from birth and legally blind, sought physical therapy from Premier to treat her back pain in 2016, according to court filings. She said Premier refused her request for an ASL interpreter, telling her that she should communicate with written notes, gestures or lip reading.

Cummings sued Premier in Fort Worth, Texas federal court in 2018. She accused it of violating the anti-discrimination provisions of the ACA and Rehabilitation Act, which apply to providers that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.

U.S. District Judge John McBryde dismissed the case, finding that Cummings' only alleged injury was emotional distress, for which the laws provided no damages. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling, prompting Cummings to petition the Supreme Court, where the U.S. Solicitor General joined in her support.

Roberts wrote Thursday that available damages were governed by contract law, since the anti-discrimination laws rested on providers' voluntary decisions to accept Medicare or Medicaid funding. To be liable for emotional distress damages, Roberts said, Premier would have had to be "on notice" that it might face them when they decided to take federal funds. Roberts said there was no notice because courts have awarded such damages only in "unusual" and "idiosyncratic" contract cases.

Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented, writing that the majority should have focused on contract cases, including marriages, where emotional damages are likely. A promise not to discriminate, he said, fell into that narrower category.

The case is Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller PLLC, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20–219.

For Cummings: Andrew Rozynski of Eisenberg & Baum

For Premier: Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

