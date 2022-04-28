Check Out 10 Of The Best Met Gala Looks Of All Time

Monday might as well be a national fashion holiday. The who’s who of Hollywood will gather on the elaboratestairs in the finest couture garments created by top designers. The second installment of the highly anticipated annual fundraiser will take place on May 2, and we can’t wait to see what looks the celebrities will bless us with this time around.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed jaw-dropping looks that have inspired Halloween costumes, red carpet looks, and so much more. Stylists dedicate a lot of time and energy into curating the perfect fashion moment for their clients. Because of their hard work, we have memorable style moments like Rihanna’s 2015 imperial-inspired Chinese Couture dress, designed by Guo Pei, or Zendaya Coleman’s 2019 Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown.

Met Gala themes add an extra layer to the night’s fashion choices. Some notable themes that generated the best looks were 2019’s Camp: Notes on Fashion, 2018’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination, and 2015’s China: Through The Looking Glass.

In preparation for one of the biggest nights in fashion, we’re taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane and revisiting some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

1. Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion

Source:Getty

Zendaya arrived for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. The Euphoria actress donned a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown inspired by Cinderella. By her side was her stylist and fairy Godmother, Law Roach.

2. Iman at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

Source:Getty

Iman attended the 2021 Met Gala celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. The legendary model and makeup guru turned heads all night in a gigantic headpiece designed by Dolce and Gabbana and Harris Reed.

Iman was excited to work with Reed once she saw his design. “He approached me, and then he sent me this drawing, which … I fell over,” Iman told Vogue while on the red carpet. “I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for it.”

3. Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination

Source:Getty

Cardi B attended the Met gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. The then pregnant rapper showed off her heavenly body in a bejeweled dress and headdress made by none other than Jeremy Scott.

4. Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination

Source:Getty

Rihanna attended the Met Gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The billionaire business owner and singer is known for slaying each and every appearance made on the Met Gala red carpet. This time around, the singer stunned in an avant-garde Maison Margiela look. She clearly understood the assignment!

5. Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian arrived for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. The Skims founder showed off her bountiful curves in a nude-colored latex Mulger dress adorned with crystals. Kardashian went for a full-on “wet” look, which was very memorable for some reason.

6. Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

Source:Getty

Cardi B attended The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit “Camp: Notes On Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. The rapper shut things down once again, but this time in an elaborate blood red custom Thom Browne gown that took almost 2000 hours to make.

7. Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination

Source:Getty

Zendaya attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. If the actress is capable of anything at all, it’s executing a theme! She graced the gala carpet clad in a Joan of Arc-inspired look designed by Versace.

8. Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

Source:Getty

Billy Porter attended the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. The Pose actor served a top-tier golden look designed by The Blonds.

9. Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala celebrating “China: Through The Looking Glass”

Source:Getty

Rihanna attended the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015, in New York City. The mother-to-be had the streets talking with this Chinese Couture dress designed by Guo Pei.

10. Beyonce at the 2015 Met Gala celebrating “China: Through The Looking Glass”

Source:Getty

Beyonce Knowles Carter attended the 2015 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the exhibition ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on 04 May 2015. On this night, the earth shifted just a little bit. This unforgettable Givenchy Couture dress is one of the singer’s number one looks of all time.