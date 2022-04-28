ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Crews Apologizes For Controversial Black Lives Matter Tweets: “I Just Wanted Peace”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZR8S_0fNPFSX300

There was a time when actor Terry Crews was seen as one of the most beloved comedic performers in Black Hollywood. Today, many in our community have labeled him as an Uncle Tom of sorts for a series of tweets he posted back in 2020 that came off more along the “All Lives Matter” way of thinking.

The White Chicks star stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah recently to clarify his opinions and officially issue an apology to anyone he may have hurt or wrongfully labeled as a “Black supremacist.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

Crews’ conversation with Noah centered on his new book, Tough: My Journey to True Power , which starting off touching on the anger he harbored growing up by watching his alcoholic dad abuse his overly religious mom. Things came to a head for Terry as a 30-year-old adult when he beat the daylights out of his father for putting hands on his mom once again, and the incident proved that anger wasn’t the emotion he wanted to exhibit moving forward.

His need for peace backfired with the aforementioned 2020 controversy, which saw his popularity plummet amongst those who felt he was criticizing the BLM movement for not being more inclusive to white allies. “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” read one tweet, while another one doubling down on those beliefs read, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

When his message received near-universal criticism, he harshly responded by writing, “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.” [sic] A few other tweets in response to the mass backlash brought him extreme adversity over the years that he still appears to be making up for today.

Crews told Noah of the misunderstanding three years ago, “I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply.” He went on to further add, “As an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

He noted that his main intent was to calm the storm that was 2020, adding, “I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that. And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

Watch Terry Crews’ full interview on The Daily Show below and let us know if you think he deserves to be forgiven:

Comments / 138

Billy King
3d ago

if people think he Isa Uncle Tom then they don't know anything about Uncle Tom he assisted hundreds of slaves to freedom learn your history

Reply(3)
17
just_a_guy_
3d ago

Terry Crews was in the right, he has nothing to apologize for....by the way he's hilarious in White Girls

Reply(53)
53
James Canupp
3d ago

Crews had it right the first time and doesn't need the approval of the left. Crews is a real human being who sees that love is what this world needs.

Reply
10
