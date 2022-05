What’s at stake: The winner of Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate race could determine control of the Senate, and therefore it’s one of the most closely watched elections this year. The seat is currently represented by Republican Pat Toomey, who in October 2020 announced his planned retirement. Democrats see the seat as an opportunity to defend their 50-seat majority (with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris) in what is shaping up to be a good year for the GOP. The winner could provide a critical vote on a number of issues on which Democrats have struggled to unite themselves, including the climate crisis and voting rights. Republicans, meanwhile, want to hold the seat in order to gain control of the Senate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO