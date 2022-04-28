ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystic Aquarium returns five endangered sea turtles to the wild

By WSHU
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Eight sea turtles were found cold-stunned on the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts back in December 2021. That’s a form of hypothermia that can happen when...

