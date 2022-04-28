"I Couldn't Bring Myself To Pick Up Another Book For Weeks": Avid Readers Are Sharing The Most Life-Changing Book They've Ever Read

Mitch Albom’s best-selling book Tuesdays With Morrie was an up close and personal look at the death of a dear friend and the learning wisdom from an older person’s wisdom of life. Albom’s other books also take a deep dive into the spiritual reality of life’s journey, like The Five People You Meet in Heaven and Stranger in the Lifeboat. But his recent book is much more personal, because it deals with the death of a child; his child… And the journey of trying to save her life. Finding Chika: A Little Girl, An Earthquake, and the Making of a Family, is Albom’s book about the little girl he and his wife adopted from their orphanage they founded in Haiti after an earthquake devastated the island country. Chika was vibrant, full of life, fun and laughter. Even at her young age she possessed incredible wisdom. For Albom, it was Chika’s death that brought a more poignant awareness of how precious life is. And in a way, Tuesdays With Morrie and Chika’s story are bookends; both dealing with what we all must face, death. But then there’s joy of focusing instead on being thankful for the time we had with a loved one, rather than mourning over their absence.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO