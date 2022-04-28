"I Couldn't Bring Myself To Pick Up Another Book For Weeks": Avid Readers Are Sharing The Most Life-Changing Book They've Ever Read
If you love to read like I do, you already know how powerful an amazing book can be . In fact, some books are so poignant they can actually alter the way we see ourselves, change the way we view the world around us, and inspire us to make a change. So I asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about a life-changing book — any work of literature that made a lasting impact on the reader, big or small. Here's what people had to say.
1. " When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi is an unbearably beautiful description of a man writing about his terminal cancer diagnosis. It made me see the whole world with more empathy and honesty. I re-read it every few years just to be reminded."
2. "For me it was The Book Thief by Markus Zusak. I remember the first time I read this novel: I was sitting in a cafe, and tears were streaming down my face. A concerned waitress came over and asked if I was OK. I looked up and told her I was just reading a very good book. She nodded, said she completely understood, and walked away."
3. " A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith . It paints such a beautiful picture of a young girl growing up and finding herself. Reading it answered some really difficult questions about love and loss."
4. " The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur. I was waiting months for this book to come out after reading her prior work, Milk and Honey, and it was definitely worth the wait. The Sun and Her Flowers deals with trauma and the aftermath of losing someone close to you. Kaur also speaks about her heritage and finding herself. I think everyone can find a way to relate to these subjects at some level and find solace in the writing."
5. " Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan. I read a ton of World War II/Holocaust literature, but this novel always stands out in my mind. It's a fictionalized account of a young Italian boy's experience during the war: He ends up becoming a spy for the allies and helping Jews escape via an underground railroad over the Alps. As an American Jew and a descendant of Holocaust survivors, this book was so powerful. It's fiction, but it always reminds me that even in the bleakest of circumstances, there are decent and selfless people who risk their lives to help others. It's an inspiring read and an incredible story."
6. " The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne. This book destroyed me for weeks. It's one of the best, most beautifully written novels I’ve ever read, and I highly recommend it to any book lovers — especially those who consider themselves part of the LGBTQ community."
7. " American Gods by Neil Gaiman. This was a book that left a very lasting impression. In fact, I didn't pick up another book for two years after I finished it because I was convinced nothing could ever compare or make me feel the same emotions. It's still my favorite book to date."
8. " A Mother's Reckoning by Sue Klebold. This memoir changed a lot of my preexisting notions around guilt, blame, and forgiveness. This book also has important lessons to share about mental illness, particularly that we need to get rid of the shame and stigma around mental health. Talking about and seeking help for mental health can save the lives of many."
9. " It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. I know it’s technically a romance novel, but it taught me a lot about relationships and abuse. Prior to reading the book, I always saw abusive relationships in black and white. I was convinced that if a man ever hit me, I'd leave immediately. But this book showed me that there's a lot of gray area, and relationships are extremely complicated. As a young and relatively inexperienced person, this book opened my eyes."
10. " The Things They Carried by Tim O'Brien. I read it my senior year of high school, and it's still so vibrant in my mind. Throughout the book, you don't know which stories are true and which are not, which is the whole point of the novel. It's all about what you remember rather than what actually happened. It also speaks to how trauma in general can change your meaning of 'the truth.'"
11. " The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It may sound dumb because it's a book about two teens who fall in love, but I found deep meaning from the pages. It made me realize that I need to savor every moment I have with my loved ones because you never know what tomorrow will bring. It showed me that I have so much to be grateful for. I started this book one day and stayed up all night finishing it. Once I was done, I couldn't bring myself to read another book for a couple of weeks."
12. " The Pact by Jodi Picoult. One of the characters, Emily, says at one point that she can see where she wants to be but doesn’t know how to get there. Before reading that line, I had never been able to describe my anxiety and fears. This book helped me find the words to express myself to people who knew I was struggling."
13. " The Giving Tree By Shel Silverstein. It may be a children's book, but at 40 it’s still my go-to book when I’m feeling down."
14. " Educated by Tara Westover. It's a memoir about a girl from a survivalist, Mormon family (the kids are never enrolled in school, never taken to the doctor) who educates herself and leaves home at 16. This book was so powerful and at times, difficult to read, but overall I was blown away. I was amazed by the author's will to change her life. This memoir is a testament to the power of education and the fact that we each have the ability to shape our own future."
15. " More Than a Body by Lindsay and Lexie Kite, which made me realize that I had been conditioned to hate my body and to want to change it since I was 6 years old. But this book helped me break the cycle, throw out my scale, and enjoy living my life without caring so much what society thinks I should look like."
16. " The Lord of the Rings series by J.R.R Tolkein. These books taught me that you don’t have to be 'chosen' or a hero to do the right thing. Humans are flawed, but they are capable of doing good. This series showed me that happy endings are earned, and sometimes doing the right thing hurts. It made me want to strive to be a good person in all aspects of my life."
17. " The Infinite Plan by Isabel Allende. I was admittedly fairly young when I first read it, but I really appreciated the message I took away from it. The book illustrates that everyone is damaged and muddling through life — it's not just you struggling or feeling lost. This message really stuck with me."
18. " The Giver by Lois Lowry. As someone with ADHD and on the autism spectrum, I knew that I experienced the world differently than my peers. But until I read The Giver, I didn't have the words for how my brain worked. This novel helped me realize that my differences aren't a bad thing. Rather, I should acknowledge those variances and choose a different path than the one other people around me might follow."
19. " The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. I was severely bullied in school. When I found this book in my school library at 13 years old, I devoured it. It got me through the tough years at school because it helped me see that it was OK to be goofy, unique, and true to myself."
20. " Eva's Story by Eva Schloss, which is a firsthand account of a young Austrian girl's experience in Auschwitz. I first read The Promise, the version of the story written for younger audiences. Reading both versions of Eva's Story made me realize how horrific the world can be, but also that people can still rise up and be role models after even the worst hardship. I found myself in such awe of all the work and good Eva has done after such tragedy."
21. " The Five People You Meet in Heaven by Mitch Albom. I’ve cried over that book more times than I can count. Reading it made me discover so much about myself and the life I want to live. I literally haven’t been the same since finishing it."
22. " Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman. It might sound cliché, but I was going through a rough time in my life, and someone gifted me this book on Audible. It basically got me through this incredibly difficult time. As I read in my bedroom, I escaped to Italy with Elio and fell in love with Rome. Call Me by Your Name taught me how to love and how to let go when it hurts the most. It gave me a reason to try something new instead of giving up. Plus, the fantasy of traveling to Italy and seeing all of the beautiful sites for myself helped me carry on."
23. " All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. I have gifted this book to so many friends and family. It made me wonder what kind of person I would I be if I were born in a different time and place. It spoke deeply and truly about the goodness and depravity of the human spirit."
24. " Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen will always hold a special place in my heart. I re-read it just about every year. It’s a great reminder that doing what’s expected of you doesn’t always mean that it's right. This classic book also reveals a lot about healthy versus toxic relationships and the fact that sometimes, first impressions are not correct."
25. " Wonder by R.J. Palacio. This book makes me strive to be a better person every time I read it. I love how Palacio tells the story from many different perspectives. It really hammers home the fact that you have no idea what someone else may be going through. Reading this book taught me to always remember that."
26. " The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. This book made me feel 'normal' in that I'm not alone in feeling the things I feel. I realized I'm not alone in experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety, and it spurred me to seek help. Lots of people experience the same emotions, but few are able to put it into words like Plath does in this book."
27. " Conversations With God by Neale Donald Walsch. This book helped me rectify my relationship with the divine. I am gay and grew up Catholic, and this book made me look at God in a way that I could connect with for the first time."
28. " Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. I read it for the first time when I was 7 years old, and it became a part of my heart. I have read it many times since, and I see myself in each of the sisters. Reading about how joyful their lives are because of the love they shared with each other always makes me feel less alone."
29. " A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini. Hosseini is a storytelling genius. This and his other book, The Kite Runner, are impossible to put down. They make you feel emerged in the characters' journeys and emotions. It is a must-read and re-read for the way it transports the reader into someone else's shoes."
30. " Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig. It's a memoir written by the author when he suffering from anxiety and depression in his mid-20s. It’s both funny and heart-wrenchingly sad, and it’s the most beautiful book I’ve ever read. I love it and can’t recommend it enough, regardless of whether you're struggling with mental health."
31. " They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera. The first time I finished reading it, I just closed the book and cried because it is so gut-wrenching and beautiful. I felt so much lighter after reading it because the emotions it made me feel helped me let go of the heavy things in my life I didn't even realize I was carrying. It was truly cathartic. Anytime a friend asks me for a book recommendation, this one is at the top of my list."
