14 Literary Tropes That Readers Can't Stand, And 13 That'll Make Them Stay Up Past Midnight To Finish A Book

Let's talk tropes. A few weeks ago, on a post about Reddit's most beloved and loathed literary tropes , I asked the BuzzFeed commenters, "What are your least favorite literary tropes? And what are the ones that'll make you immediately want to read more?"Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com
The commenters, passionate bibliophiles that they are, more than delivered. Here are 27 of their best responses.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
1. LOATHE: "Can't believe no one mentioned the 'chosen one' trope. God, it's my least favorite thing in fantasy and sci-fi, and it's so overused to death that it makes me cringe every time I see it. Blah, blah, blah, 'the prophecy.' Bleh. Someone being called to action as the 'chosen one' who is guaranteed to succeed because some 'prophecy' said so is BORRRRIINNNG. Why can't a hero just be a hero by choice?"
2. LOVE: "Give me an antagonist with realistic motivations. Inherently wicked, cackling villains lack dimension. Almost nobody wakes up and says, 'I'm going to do evil today.' Give me a person with good intentions who goes off the rails."
3. LOATHE: "Female character development revolving around abuse (mental, physical, verbal, emotional, either all, or a mix of these things) and/or sexual assault. Women can be just as badass NOT having gone through these things, but for some reason, writers love using this."
4. LOVE: "I’m always a sucker for the ‘grumpy one is soft for the sunshine one’ trope. Give me that any day."
5. LOATHE: "I absolutely DESPISE how often authors use the miscommunication trope. Can it please just die a painful death?"
6. LOVE: "Gotta love a hot villain, right? I got so mad at the Darkling when reading Shadow and Bone , but after I watched the show, I forgave him of everything, lol."
7. LOATHE: "The ONLY happy ending a woman has is children. Like, if it’s a truly good romance plot, then ending with a relationship is okay, but more often than not, a woman can ONLY get happily ever after with a spouse AND children."
8. LOVE: "Tough, badass lone wolf (of any gender) becomes begrudging parental figure to child character who they unwittingly cross paths with, and is ONLY soft for them."
9. LOATHE: "Once the adventure is over, the found family IMMEDIATELY goes their separate ways and never talks to or interacts with each other ever again for the rest of their lives."
10. LOVE: "I will never get tired of super powerful love interests that could fight the protagonists' battles but supports them instead. Examples include A Court of Mist and Fury , Sub Zero , and every Hades and Persephone retelling ever."
11. LOATHE: "I absolutely hate the slow burn where one character (let’s call him John) is in love with another character (let’s say Sarah) but decides to move on with someone else, only for Sarah to realize she likes John back. And then John and the other character break up because John can’t get over Sarah, but it's too late because now Sarah’s in a relationship."
"And they just go back and forth between one of them being in a relationship and the other pining over them until eventually they get together. They draw it out wayyyy too long and hurt so many other characters in the process."
12. LOVE: "I love when the villain becomes a good guy and is so awkward about it, like when Zuko first joined Team Avatar with the whole ‘Hello, Zuko here' speech."
13. LOATHE: "I am so sick and tired of the girl who keeps trying to resist the guy because he’s no good for her, but meanwhile she’s a plain Jane, and he’s absolutely obsessed with her because she’s 'different.' Twilight , Fifty Shades of Grey , It Ends with Us ..."
14. LOVE: "My favorite literary trope of all time is the antagonist's child with a redemption arc. I don't care how many times I see it. Give me that angsty (usually) boy who starts out bad but becomes good by the end!"
