14 Literary Tropes That Readers Can't Stand, And 13 That'll Make Them Stay Up Past Midnight To Finish A Book

By Mary Colussi
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Mr3m_0fNPBRnA00

Let's talk tropes. A few weeks ago, on a post about Reddit's most beloved and loathed literary tropes , I asked the BuzzFeed commenters, "What are your least favorite literary tropes? And what are the ones that'll make you immediately want to read more?"

Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

The commenters, passionate bibliophiles that they are, more than delivered. Here are 27 of their best responses.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

1. LOATHE: "Can't believe no one mentioned the 'chosen one' trope. God, it's my least favorite thing in fantasy and sci-fi, and it's so overused to death that it makes me cringe every time I see it. Blah, blah, blah, 'the prophecy.' Bleh. Someone being called to action as the 'chosen one' who is guaranteed to succeed because some 'prophecy' said so is BORRRRIINNNG. Why can't a hero just be a hero by choice?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oY46_0fNPBRnA00

"My favorite series that shuns this trope is The Magicians . Q (the main protagonist) asks, "Why me?" He's told, "You just kinda...keep showing up." It's basically implied to him like yeah, we don't really know why you're here, you kinda suck, but no one else wants to help and you keep on trying, so we're counting on you ."

anonmymouse

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3RRv_0fNPBRnA00
Penguin Publishing Group / Via barnesandnoble.com

2. LOVE: "Give me an antagonist with realistic motivations. Inherently wicked, cackling villains lack dimension. Almost nobody wakes up and says, 'I'm going to do evil today.' Give me a person with good intentions who goes off the rails."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAqqT_0fNPBRnA00

senexbarbatus

Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. LOATHE: "Female character development revolving around abuse (mental, physical, verbal, emotional, either all, or a mix of these things) and/or sexual assault. Women can be just as badass NOT having gone through these things, but for some reason, writers love using this."

witchyribbon84

4. LOVE: "I’m always a sucker for the ‘grumpy one is soft for the sunshine one’ trope. Give me that any day."

Theentirescriptofsharkboyandlavagirl3D

5. LOATHE: "I absolutely DESPISE how often authors use the miscommunication trope. Can it please just die a painful death?"

sofiaberdein

6. LOVE: "Gotta love a hot villain, right? I got so mad at the Darkling when reading Shadow and Bone , but after I watched the show, I forgave him of everything, lol."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS2DQ_0fNPBRnA00

kermitzefrog

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DanXt_0fNPBRnA00
Square Fish / Via barnesandnoble.com

7. LOATHE: "The ONLY happy ending a woman has is children. Like, if it’s a truly good romance plot, then ending with a relationship is okay, but more often than not, a woman can ONLY get happily ever after with a spouse AND children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwOcg_0fNPBRnA00

sparklyoctopus81

Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

8. LOVE: "Tough, badass lone wolf (of any gender) becomes begrudging parental figure to child character who they unwittingly cross paths with, and is ONLY soft for them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8cdT_0fNPBRnA00

audreyschockett

"Badass who generally avoids or hates people becomes stuck with child, who is always either A Cinnamon Roll or A Violent Little Gremlin (usually both), and then is like, “Alright, guess I’m a father/mother/parent now.” See: Geralt and Ciri from The Witcher , the Hound and Arya from Game of Thrones , and the movies Logan and True Grit ."

carolinelee7185

HBO / Via youtube.com

9. LOATHE: "Once the adventure is over, the found family IMMEDIATELY goes their separate ways and never talks to or interacts with each other ever again for the rest of their lives."

audreyschockett

10. LOVE: "I will never get tired of super powerful love interests that could fight the protagonists' battles but supports them instead. Examples include A Court of Mist and Fury , Sub Zero , and every Hades and Persephone retelling ever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOSBJ_0fNPBRnA00

anniek18

Bloomsbury USA / Via barnesandnoble.com

11. LOATHE: "I absolutely hate the slow burn where one character (let’s call him John) is in love with another character (let’s say Sarah) but decides to move on with someone else, only for Sarah to realize she likes John back. And then John and the other character break up because John can’t get over Sarah, but it's too late because now Sarah’s in a relationship."

"And they just go back and forth between one of them being in a relationship and the other pining over them until eventually they get together. They draw it out wayyyy too long and hurt so many other characters in the process."

Theentirescriptofsharkboyandlavagirl3D

12. LOVE: "I love when the villain becomes a good guy and is so awkward about it, like when Zuko first joined Team Avatar with the whole ‘Hello, Zuko here' speech."

horsekream

13. LOATHE: "I am so sick and tired of the girl who keeps trying to resist the guy because he’s no good for her, but meanwhile she’s a plain Jane, and he’s absolutely obsessed with her because she’s 'different.' Twilight , Fifty Shades of Grey , It Ends with Us ..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Bhd1_0fNPBRnA00

sarcasmic

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers / Via barnesandnoble.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oq0Az_0fNPBRnA00
Atria Books / Via barnesandnoble.com

14. LOVE: "My favorite literary trope of all time is the antagonist's child with a redemption arc. I don't care how many times I see it. Give me that angsty (usually) boy who starts out bad but becomes good by the end!"

Femkat

15. LOATHE: "My least favorite is, 'There must be balance between good and evil.' Like...why? There's never a good explanation for it because it makes no sense."

dennisplyer

16. LOVE: "Time travel tropes. I know! So unrealistic! But I still love ‘em."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDaCx_0fNPBRnA00

jackiem4283805ff

Scribner / Via barnesandnoble.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlrPR_0fNPBRnA00
Starz! Movie Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. LOATHE: "I HATE the 'love interest pushing the main character away because they think they’re dangerous' trope. It’s usually also coupled with a complete lack of communication between the two characters. Boring and frustrating, especially as you know they’re just going to get together anyway!"

princesspea09

18. LOVE: "I love female characters who are strong, but also soft. Books where the author proves the female character is strong by giving her a sword and having her treat everyone else like shit is overdone to death."

sofiaberdein

19. LOATHE: "World War II settings. Enough with that now. So many more historical (and recent history-inspired) events to explore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJUqh_0fNPBRnA00

jackiem4283805ff

Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

20. LOVE: "Plots that describe people in impossible situations who find the strength in themselves to make a real difference."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVp4g_0fNPBRnA00

jackiem4283805ff

Square Fish / Via barnesandnoble.com

21. LOATHE: "The villain is revealed to be the half brother or sister of protagonist, which the protagonist didn’t know about."

knittedkitty

22. LOVE: "I love redemption arcs where the person is better but they're also still kind of an asshole. See: Aaron Warner from Shatter Me and Cardan Greenbriar from The Folk of the Air ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8MvK_0fNPBRnA00

sofiaberdein

HarperCollins Publishers / Via barnesandnoble.com

23. LOATHE: "I hate the stereotypically 'quirky' or 'ditzy' female characters. And they always seem to have relationship issues, but are then rescued by a big, strong, smart man. Eugh. Also, when writers try very hard to use teen lingo and the characters come across as 'Hello, fellow kids.'"

Deytookerjerbs

24. LOVE: "I love the trope where the guy evolves as a person to become better for the girl, without her having to break her own heart in the process to get him to act the bare minimum of decent. It's not done nearly enough, and it is always superior to the trope where the guy spends most of the plot being borderline abusive to the girl but then all is well in the end because she 'fixed' him."

sofiaberdein

25. LOATHE: "Love triangles."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHAx9_0fNPBRnA00

t49e12a934

Penguin Young Readers Group / Via barnesandnoble.com

26. LOVE: "Yeah, this character is kind and helpful and ‘good,’ but when their love interest is threatened? They are the scariest person in the room.”

carolinelee7185

27. LOATHE: "There was only one bed!"

grouchyoctopus55

Are there any literary tropes, adored or otherwise, that we missed that you think should get their moment in the spotlight? Tell us about them in the comments!

