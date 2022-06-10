Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: June 9, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

One of the best Emmy moments in its history was seeing veteran actor Henry Winkler walk up to the stage and accept his long-overdue prize for his performance as Gene Cousineau in the first season of HBO’s “ Barry .” In its third season, the show gives Winkler more to explore with his character, who is fully capable of murder and is as entertaining as ever

Who can make you smile easier than Noho Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan on HBO’s dark comedy? The acting sensation, who nabbed his first Emmy nom for the second season, has returned with more developments and bigger chuckles to engage the viewer.

One of the great character actors working today, Stephen Root surprised many pundits on Emmy nomination morning in 2019 when he snagged his first nom for his work as Monroe Fuches on the HBO hitman series. With the show getting glowing reviews again, he could receive another mention, alongside his co-stars, as long as the buzz sustains.

Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent has quickly become the heart of the series, especially in his shared scenes with Juno Temple. After winning the Emmy last year for the inaugural season of the Apple TV+ show, he could join the likes of Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as consecutive winners in this category. He also has multiple co-stars vying for attention – notably Nick Mohammad , who is the most likely to come alongside Goldstein. However, last year Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift both made the cut, and Phil Dunster is also in the mix.

Four Emmy statues sit on Tony Shalhoub’s mantel, one of which is for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon Prime Video’s beloved period comedy. While his co-star Luke Kirby took a more active part this year and will be competing as supporting actor for the first time, Shalhoub is an establishment selection that the Television Academy can quickly check off.

Coming off his voice work in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Ben Schwartz ’s Yasper offered some of the biggest laughs of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s whodunit series “The Afterparty.” Specifically, his singing and dancing musical episode, arguably the highlight of the entire season, features an original song and showcases all his best acting moments. It’d be criminal to ignore.

The (current) other half of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson , bid farewell to “Saturday Night Live” in its 47th season, giving a heartfelt goodbye during the final Weekend Update segment of the season. But, coming up short last year, while two of his co-stars made the Emmy lineup, could he get a send-off Emmy nomination after his tenure on the Lorne Michaels stapled series? He’ll have plenty of internal competition, including another departed cast member Kyle Mooney .

The longest-tenured member in “SNL” history, Kenan Thompson , continues to be a driving force behind the NBC sketch series. Coming off a double nom last year, along with his sitcom “Kenan,” he’s back for another attempt at the Emmy statuette. Already an Emmy winner in 2018 for penning the original song “Come Back, Barack,” his acting work has yet to be recognized.

Bowen Yang , the first Chinese American on “SNL” made history last year, becoming the first featured player ever to receive an Emmy nomination. His loss may have been caused by vote-splitting with his co-star, but now, he could finally break the glass ceiling for AAPI performers in this category with another standout season.

A two-time Emmy nominee – guest actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” and for his beloved ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in the FX series “Atlanta” – Brian Tyree Henry is back again for the fourth and penultimate season. It’s still unclear how the long hiatus for the comedy show will affect Emmy’s chances, but he remains heavy in the discussion for another chance with the TV Academy.

This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The programs and potential nominees listed below are incomplete and subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK NOMINEE SERIES NETWORK 1 Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 2 Henry Winkler “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 3 Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 4 Anthony Carrigan “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 5 Stephen Root “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 6 Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live” NBC 7 Nick Mohammed “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 8 Paul W. Downs “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max NEXT IN LINE 9 Bowen Yang “Saturday Night Live” NBC 10 David Hyde Pierce “Julia” HBO/HBO Max OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Brian Tyree Henry “Atlanta” FX 12 Pete Davidson “Saturday Night Live” NBC 13 Ben Schwartz “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 14 Luke Kirby “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 15 Brendan Hunt “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 16 Jeremy Swift “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 17 Taika Waititi “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max 18 Carl Clemons-Hopkins “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max 19 Chris Perfetti “Abbott Elementary” ABC 20 Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary” ABC ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Phil Dunster “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 22 Brandon Scott Jones “Ghosts” CBS 23 Dave Franco “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 24 Jamie Demetriou “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 25 Kyle Mooney “Saturday Night Live” NBC 26 Harvey Guillen “What We Do in the Shadows” FX 27 Laurence Fishburne “Black-ish” ABC 28 Lakeith Stanfield “Atlanta” FX 29 Ike Barinholtz “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 30 John Goodman “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO/HBO Max UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Aaron Tveit “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Alan Cumming “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Alex Moffat “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Ames McNamara “The Conners” ABC — Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Andrew Dismukes “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Andrew Rannells “Black Monday” Showtime — Andrew Santino “Dave” FX — Anthony Turpel “Love, Victor” Hulu — Aristotle Athari “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Asher Grodman “Ghosts” CBS — BD Wong “Nora from Queens” Comedy Central — Benito Martinez “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Benjamin Earl Turner “Blindspotting” Starz — Bob Balaban “The Chair” Netflix — Bobby Moynihan “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Bruno Gouery “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Case Walker “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max — Charlie Barnett “Russian Doll” Netflix — Chris Redd “Kenan” NBC — Chris Redd “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Colin Jost “Saturday Night Live” NBC — D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai “Reservation Dogs” FX — Dallas Dupree Young “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Darren Barnet “Never Have I Ever” Netflix — Darren Boyd “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — Desmond Chiam “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Devan Chandler Long “Ghosts” CBS — Domonique Brown “Atypical” Netflix — Don Johnson “Kenan” NBC — Dule Hill “The Wonder Years” ABC — Enrique Arrizon “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Fra Free “Hawkeye” Disney+ — Fred Armisen “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max — Fred Armisen “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Freddie Stroma “Peacemaker” HBO/HBO Max — Gamba Cole “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — Gata “Dave” FX — Gianni Decenzo “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Griffin Santopietro “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Horatio Sanz “Black Monday” Showtime — Humphrey Ker “American Auto” NBC — J.B. Smoove “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Jacob Bertrand “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Jaime Camil “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — James Austin Johnson “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Jaren Lewison “Never Have I Ever” Netflix — Jay Duplass “The Chair” Netflix — Jay Ellis “Insecure” HBO/HBO Max — Jeff Garlin “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Jimmy Tatro “Home Economics” ABC — John Early “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max — John Reynolds “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max — Jon Barinholtz “American Auto” NBC — Keegan-Michael Key “The Pentaverate” Netflix — Ken Jeong “The Pentaverate” Netflix — Ken Marino “Black Monday” Showtime — Leslie Jordan “Call Me Kat” Fox — LeVar Burton “Blindspotting” Starz — Lucas Bravo “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Lucien Laviscount “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Mark Proksch “What We Do in the Shadows” FX — Martin Kove “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Martin Sheen “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Martin Short “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Michael Benjamin Washington “American Auto” NBC — Michael Cera “Life and Beth” Hulu — Michael Che “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Michael Fishman “The Conners” ABC — Michael Zegen “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video — Mikey Day “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Ncuti Gatwa “Sex Education” Netflix — Paul Scheer “Black Monday” Showtime — Rafael Casal “Blindspotting” Starz — Rell Battle “Killing It” Peacock — Richie Moriarty “Ghosts” CBS — Roman Zaragoza “Ghosts” CBS — Rome Flynn “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Ryan Phillippe “MacGruber” Peacock — Sam Waterston “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Samuel Arnold “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Scott MacArthur “Killing It” Peacock — T.R. Knight “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max — Tanner Buchanan “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Thomas Ian Griffith “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Tom Basden “After Life” Netflix — Tony Dalton “Hawkeye” Disney+ — Tye White “American Auto” NBC — Tyler Lepley “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Vincent D’Onofrio “Hawkeye” Disney+ — Vincent Rodriguez III “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — William Abadie “Emily in Paris” Netflix — William Stanford Davis “Abbott Elementary” ABC — Xolo Maridueña “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Yassir Lester “Black Monday” Showtime

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for "The Andy Griffith Show." John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.

"The Andy Griffith Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" are the most awarded series with five wins, with "Frasier," "Modern Family" and "Night Court" next in line with four apiece.

For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for "Frasier." Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning seven nods.

"M*A*S*H" garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with "Cheers" and "Modern Family" with 19.

