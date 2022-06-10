ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGhLP_0fNP8IA100

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: June 9, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

One of the best Emmy moments in its history was seeing veteran actor Henry Winkler walk up to the stage and accept his long-overdue prize for his performance as Gene Cousineau in the first season of HBO’s “ Barry .” In its third season, the show gives Winkler more to explore with his character, who is fully capable of murder and is as entertaining as ever

Who can make you smile easier than Noho Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan on HBO’s dark comedy? The acting sensation, who nabbed his first Emmy nom for the second season, has returned with more developments and bigger chuckles to engage the viewer.

One of the great character actors working today, Stephen Root surprised many pundits on Emmy nomination morning in 2019 when he snagged his first nom for his work as Monroe Fuches on the HBO hitman series. With the show getting glowing reviews again, he could receive another mention, alongside his co-stars, as long as the buzz sustains.

Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent has quickly become the heart of the series, especially in his shared scenes with Juno Temple. After winning the Emmy last year for the inaugural season of the Apple TV+ show, he could join the likes of Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as consecutive winners in this category. He also has multiple co-stars vying for attention – notably Nick Mohammad , who is the most likely to come alongside Goldstein. However, last year Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift both made the cut, and Phil Dunster is also in the mix.

Four Emmy statues sit on Tony Shalhoub’s mantel, one of which is for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon Prime Video’s beloved period comedy. While his co-star Luke Kirby took a more active part this year and will be competing as supporting actor for the first time, Shalhoub is an establishment selection that the Television Academy can quickly check off.

Coming off his voice work in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Ben Schwartz ’s Yasper offered some of the biggest laughs of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s whodunit series “The Afterparty.” Specifically, his singing and dancing musical episode, arguably the highlight of the entire season, features an original song and showcases all his best acting moments. It’d be criminal to ignore.

The (current) other half of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson , bid farewell to “Saturday Night Live” in its 47th season, giving a heartfelt goodbye during the final Weekend Update segment of the season. But, coming up short last year, while two of his co-stars made the Emmy lineup, could he get a send-off Emmy nomination after his tenure on the Lorne Michaels stapled series? He’ll have plenty of internal competition, including another departed cast member Kyle Mooney .

The longest-tenured member in “SNL” history, Kenan Thompson , continues to be a driving force behind the NBC sketch series. Coming off a double nom last year, along with his sitcom “Kenan,” he’s back for another attempt at the Emmy statuette. Already an Emmy winner in 2018 for penning the original song “Come Back, Barack,” his acting work has yet to be recognized.

Bowen Yang , the first Chinese American on “SNL” made history last year, becoming the first featured player ever to receive an Emmy nomination. His loss may have been caused by vote-splitting with his co-star, but now, he could finally break the glass ceiling for AAPI performers in this category with another standout season.

A two-time Emmy nominee – guest actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” and for his beloved ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in the FX series “Atlanta” – Brian Tyree Henry is back again for the fourth and penultimate season. It’s still unclear how the long hiatus for the comedy show will affect Emmy’s chances, but he remains heavy in the discussion for another chance with the TV Academy.

This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The programs and potential nominees listed below are incomplete and subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK NOMINEE SERIES NETWORK
1 Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
2 Henry Winkler “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
3 Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
4 Anthony Carrigan “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
5 Stephen Root “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
6 Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live” NBC
7 Nick Mohammed “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
8 Paul W. Downs “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
NEXT IN LINE
9 Bowen Yang “Saturday Night Live” NBC
10 David Hyde Pierce “Julia” HBO/HBO Max
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Brian Tyree Henry “Atlanta” FX
12 Pete Davidson “Saturday Night Live” NBC
13 Ben Schwartz “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
14 Luke Kirby “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
15 Brendan Hunt “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
16 Jeremy Swift “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
17 Taika Waititi “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max
18 Carl Clemons-Hopkins “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
19 Chris Perfetti “Abbott Elementary” ABC
20 Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary” ABC
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 Phil Dunster “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
22 Brandon Scott Jones “Ghosts” CBS
23 Dave Franco “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
24 Jamie Demetriou “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
25 Kyle Mooney “Saturday Night Live” NBC
26 Harvey Guillen “What We Do in the Shadows” FX
27 Laurence Fishburne “Black-ish” ABC
28 Lakeith Stanfield “Atlanta” FX
29 Ike Barinholtz “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
30 John Goodman “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO/HBO Max
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Aaron Tveit “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Alan Cumming “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Alex Moffat “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Ames McNamara “The Conners” ABC
Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
Andrew Dismukes “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Andrew Rannells “Black Monday” Showtime
Andrew Santino “Dave” FX
Anthony Turpel “Love, Victor” Hulu
Aristotle Athari “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Asher Grodman “Ghosts” CBS
BD Wong “Nora from Queens” Comedy Central
Benito Martinez “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Benjamin Earl Turner “Blindspotting” Starz
Bob Balaban “The Chair” Netflix
Bobby Moynihan “Mr. Mayor” NBC
Bruno Gouery “Emily in Paris” Netflix
Case Walker “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max
Charlie Barnett “Russian Doll” Netflix
Chris Redd “Kenan” NBC
Chris Redd “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Colin Jost “Saturday Night Live” NBC
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai “Reservation Dogs” FX
Dallas Dupree Young “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Darren Barnet “Never Have I Ever” Netflix
Darren Boyd “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
Desmond Chiam “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Devan Chandler Long “Ghosts” CBS
Domonique Brown “Atypical” Netflix
Don Johnson “Kenan” NBC
Dule Hill “The Wonder Years” ABC
Enrique Arrizon “Acapulco” Apple TV+
Fra Free “Hawkeye” Disney+
Fred Armisen “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max
Fred Armisen “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Freddie Stroma “Peacemaker” HBO/HBO Max
Gamba Cole “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
Gata “Dave” FX
Gianni Decenzo “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Griffin Santopietro “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Horatio Sanz “Black Monday” Showtime
Humphrey Ker “American Auto” NBC
J.B. Smoove “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Jacob Bertrand “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Jaime Camil “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
James Austin Johnson “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Jaren Lewison “Never Have I Ever” Netflix
Jay Duplass “The Chair” Netflix
Jay Ellis “Insecure” HBO/HBO Max
Jeff Garlin “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Jimmy Tatro “Home Economics” ABC
John Early “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max
John Reynolds “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max
Jon Barinholtz “American Auto” NBC
Keegan-Michael Key “The Pentaverate” Netflix
Ken Jeong “The Pentaverate” Netflix
Ken Marino “Black Monday” Showtime
Leslie Jordan “Call Me Kat” Fox
LeVar Burton “Blindspotting” Starz
Lucas Bravo “Emily in Paris” Netflix
Lucien Laviscount “Emily in Paris” Netflix
Mark Proksch “What We Do in the Shadows” FX
Martin Kove “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Martin Sheen “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Martin Short “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Michael Benjamin Washington “American Auto” NBC
Michael Cera “Life and Beth” Hulu
Michael Che “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Michael Fishman “The Conners” ABC
Michael Zegen “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
Mikey Day “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Ncuti Gatwa “Sex Education” Netflix
Paul Scheer “Black Monday” Showtime
Rafael Casal “Blindspotting” Starz
Rell Battle “Killing It” Peacock
Richie Moriarty “Ghosts” CBS
Roman Zaragoza “Ghosts” CBS
Rome Flynn “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Ryan Phillippe “MacGruber” Peacock
Sam Waterston “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Samuel Arnold “Emily in Paris” Netflix
Scott MacArthur “Killing It” Peacock
T.R. Knight “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max
Tanner Buchanan “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Thomas Ian Griffith “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Tom Basden “After Life” Netflix
Tony Dalton “Hawkeye” Disney+
Tye White “American Auto” NBC
Tyler Lepley “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video
Vincent D’Onofrio “Hawkeye” Disney+
Vincent Rodriguez III “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
William Abadie “Emily in Paris” Netflix
William Stanford Davis “Abbott Elementary” ABC
Xolo Maridueña “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Yassir Lester “Black Monday” Showtime

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for "The Andy Griffith Show." John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.

"The Andy Griffith Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" are the most awarded series with five wins, with "Frasier," "Modern Family" and "Night Court" next in line with four apiece.

For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for "Frasier." Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning seven nods.

"M*A*S*H" garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with "Cheers" and "Modern Family" with 19.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Others To Be Featured in ‘Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution’ on A&E Network (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Hart is behind the two-part documentary event “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution,” set to premiere on the A&E Network on Wednesday, June 29 at 9 p.m. The documentary, produced by Hart’s Hartbeat and Time Studios, explores the progression of Black comedy across time, tracing how comedians have used pointed humor to articulate the Black experience in America and expose, challenge and ridicule society’s injustices. From Redd Foxx and Moms Mabley of the civil rights movement to modern-day comedians and creators like Key & Peele, Issa Rae, Amber Ruffin and Tiffany Haddish,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Andie Macdowell
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Live Tv#Emmy Nominations#Comedy Series#Film Star#Variety Awards Circuit#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy