For the elderly, retirement income is typically composed of what the National Institute of Retirement Security calls the 'three-legged stool' — a combination of retirement savings from defined contribution plans such as a 401(k), a pension and Social Security benefits. With nearly 40% of men and women relying on Social Security benefits for more than 50% of their retirement income, the government program plays a vital role in ensuring that many elderly Americans don't end up in poverty.

