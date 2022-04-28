ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

TCSO: Gun Fired at Tulsa Dream Center, No One Hit, Two in Custody

By David Prock
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage boys are in custody after Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a gun went off at the Tulsa Dream Center Thursday afternoon. Deputies said thankfully no one was shot, and everyone is expected to be OK. The Tulsa Dream Center is closed for the rest of...

www.news9.com

