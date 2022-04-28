ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Navy’s latest fast-attack sub, the New Jersey, launches at Newport News shipyard

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Navy’s newest Virginia-class submarine took to the water in the James River — the New Jersey left its floating drydock at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Tugs nudged it alongside the shipyard’s submarine pier for final outfitting and testing.

Shipyard workers will make final refinements at the pier over the next several months. Those refinements, testing and certifications are part of the final steps in a process that started with the contract being awarded in 2014 and will end with delivery to the Navy, slated for next year.

It took three days last month to move New Jersey from the shipyard’s cavernous Modular Outfitting Facility to the drydock, traveling the 960 feet on 56 heavy duty sets of railcar wheels. After several weeks there, the sub was ready to get wet.

“We now look forward to executing our waterborne test program, and working toward sea trials so we can deliver to the Navy.” said Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction.

The New Jersey is the first Virginia-class sub that was designed from the start for a crew of male and female sailors, Ward said.

The 7,800-ton submarine is the 23rd Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, and the 11th boat to be delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding under a partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Connecticut. Newport News builds the bow, stern, sail and nuclear propulsion sections of the boats, while the two yards alternate final assembly

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Press

‘I knew what I had to do’: Drills pay off as Eisenhower sailors quash shipboard fire

Near the end of his propulsion electrician watch on April 7 and in the middle of his last hourly patrol of his inspection route, Electricians Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Lucas Leosewski caught the smell. Sharp, acrid — an electrical fire on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. “You could tell immediately what it was,” he said. “I followed my nose and it led me to a transformer ...
NORFOLK, VA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
State
Connecticut State
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ward
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
USNI News

When War Erupted Off Virginia Beach

For the thousands of people splashing in the surf or lounging on the beach in the late afternoon on 15 June 1942, it would have been difficult to recognize that the country was at war. The only sounds were the shrieks of children’s laughter, the cry of an odd seagull overhead, and the gentle lapping of waves along the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Newport News Shipbuilding#7 800 Ton
NBC12

Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs. “What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
cbs17

DWR uses electricity to catch fish and ensure great fishing in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — “You can’t see it. It’s electric. Boogie, woogie, woogie….”. When it comes to fisheries management and preserving Virginia’s world-class fishing resource, quite a bit. Electrofishing is a method the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) uses to assess fish populations....
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
890
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy