ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gi9NL_0fNOoca900

Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday, its money-making juggernaut stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping and a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's stock fell 9% in after-hours trading.

Amazon reported a loss of $3.84 billion, or $7.56 a share, for the first three months of the year. A year ago, it reported a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 a share, for the first quarter. Wall Street analysts expected a profit of $8.35 a share in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.

The ocean of red ink in Amazon's report came mostly from the company's accounting for a $7.6 billion loss in value of its stock investment in Rivian Automotive. Rivian went public in late 2021 and its stock traded at close $180 at one point. It closed Thursday at $32.18. Ford Motor Co. reported a similar write-down of the value of its Rivian investment Wednesday.

Amazon's e-commerce business also reported an operating loss of $1.57 billion in North America and $1.28 billion internationally.

Meanwhile, sales at Amazon’s cloud-computing business, which helps power the online operations of Netflix, McDonald’s and other companies, grew 37% in the quarter. And sales in its advertising business, where brands pay to get their products to show up first when shoppers search on Amazon’s site, rose 25%.

Still, the slowdown in online spending is real and broad-based. While in-store sales rose, March is the first month to show decline in online sales since the pandemic began, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending made over the Mastercard payments network and survey estimates for other payments made with cash and checks.

Amazon prospered during the COVID-19 pandemic as homebound people eager to limit human contact turned online to purchase what they need. But growth has slowed as vaccinated Americans feel more comfortable going out. According to the e-commerce research firm MarketPlace Pulse, the value of goods sold on Amazon last year grew by half the rate compared to 2020.

Like many others, Amazon is dealing with pressure from inflation and supply-chain issues. In the past two years, Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the company has doubled the size of its operations and nearly doubled its workforce. He said labor shortages and a lack of physical space are no longer major issues, but the company continues to face a variety of pressures such as increased shipping costs.

Inflation-related expenses added roughly $2 billion of incremental costs when compared to last year, Olsavsky said, adding that the company also incurred another $4 billion in costs related to productivity loss and other inefficiencies.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in a statement. “Our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network. We know how to do this and have done it before.”

To offset rising fuel costs and inflation, the retail giant has added a 5% surcharge to fees it charges third-party sellers who use its fulfillment services. Last quarter, Amazon also hiked its annual Prime membership fee by $20, a first since 2018. Despite the fee hike, Olsavsky said millions of new Prime members have enrolled during the quarter.

Revenue rose 7% to $116.44 billion, compared with $108.52 billion in first quarter 2021, representing the company’s sixth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion. Amazon had projected sales between $112 billion and $117 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $116.5 billion.

“Given the pace at which the business grew over the past few years this shift is hardly surprising," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "It represents more of a post pandemic reset than catastrophic failure. Nevertheless, the slowdown raises important questions over how Amazon can restore momentum and regain its leadership position as one of the primary drivers of online growth.”

Amazon said it forecasts sales for the current quarter to range between $116 billion and $121 billion, below the $125.33 billion that analysts are forecasting.

The results come as Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint. The company also faces a growing unionization push from inside its workforce.

A second union election is currently underway at a company warehouse on Staten Island, New York, the same borough where workers at a nearby facility voted to unionize earlier this month. Amazon has filed objections over the election with the National Labor Relations Board and is seeking to re-do the vote.

The final outcome of a separate union election in Bessemer, Alabama, is still up in the air with 416 outstanding challenged ballots hanging in the balance. Hearings to review the ballots are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

————

AP writer Anne D’Innocenzio contributed to this report.

———

Follow Haleluya Hadero: http://twitter.com/masayett

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

NEW YORK -- Amazon workers at a warehouse on New York City's Staten Island overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the e-commerce giant’s history. This time around, warehouse workers cast 618...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Labor Relations#Factset#Rivian Automotive#Ford Motor Co#Mcdonald
NBC News

Home that sold for $805K comes with stranger living in basement

A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold this month above the asking price even though it comes with an unusual feature ... a stranger living in the basement. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold for $805,000 to an unnamed buyer on April 15, public records show. Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert, of RE/MAX Gateway, said the home received five cash offers and closed less than a week after it was listed.
FAIRFAX, VA
Benzinga

India's Largest IPO Raises $736M Ahead of Listing, Attracts Foreign Investment

India’s largest-ever public offering has attracted anchor investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising ₹56.3 billion ($736 million) ahead of its initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. The 123 anchor investors joining Life Insurance Corp of India’s IPO committed to purchasing shares at ₹949...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Adds 6.3M Global Streaming Subs in First Quarter to Top 62M, Including Nearly 40M at Paramount+

Paramount Global added 6.3 million global streaming subscribers in the first quarter to top the 62.0 million mark as of the end of March, up from more than 56.0 million as of the end of 2021. The entertainment conglomerate revealed the latest figures on Tuesday as part of its first-quarter earnings report. It also detailed that its Paramount+ grew to “almost 40 million” subscribers from 32.8 million as of the end of December. Its disclosure of 6.8 million new subscriber additions at Paramount+ would put the flagship streamer at 39.6 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpanish Thriller 'Amigo' Set for North America,...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Looks To Tie Up Less Of His Own Wealth Into Twitter Deal: Analyst Sees Tesla Stock Getting A Boost If This Materializes

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is reportedly in discussions with investment firms and high-net individuals about financing his takeover of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in such a manner that less of his wealth would be tied up in the deal — one prominent analyst sees this as a positive catalyst for the electric vehicle maker's stock.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

629K+
Followers
150K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy