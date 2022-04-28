ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas suing Family Dollar over rodent infestation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Smith
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qh2l_0fNOlQyW00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new lawsuit against national retailer Family Dollar on Thursday, claiming the company engaged in deceptive practices and activities that put customers at risk.

In the suit, Rutledge claims the value retail chain operator used “reckless, willful, intentional, deceptive, and unconscionable practices of marketing, distributing, and selling to Arkansas consumers products which were potentially hazardous, adulterated, or contaminated.”

What’s the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?

The majority of the allegations in the suit are centered on complaints at the company’s distribution center in West Memphis, which was temporally shut down earlier this year after repeated violations found during inspections by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Those inspections led to an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which then issued a safety alert warning that conditions in the West Memphis center — where there was evidence of live and dead rodents, rodent waste, rodent nesting and dead birds and bird droppings — could lead to contamination in products.

That FDA safety alert was followed by an advisory from the agency for consumers in six states, including Arkansas, to throw away products purchased at Family Dollar stores. The company had already issued a voluntary recall and temporarily closed more than 400 stores to clear out potentially contaminated products.

The attorney general is suing the company under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act (ADTPA), claiming that as the West Memphis facility was seeing these failing inspections, Family Dollar was still making great profits while “knowingly exposing Arkansas consumers to potentially hazardous or contaminated products.”

404 dollar stores closed after FDA uncovers massive rodent infestation

“In many rural communities in Arkansas, families rely on discount stores like Family Dollar for essential products such as food, medicine or pet food,” the attorney general said in a release. “Family Dollar has had knowledge of this dangerous and massive rodent infestation for over two years, yet they continued to sell and profit from potentially contaminated goods. Consumers lost money and could have lost their lives.”

Rutledge is asking that Family Dollar face a number of penalties, including restitution to shoppers, $10,000 fines for each violation of the ADTPA and a possible suspension of the company’s business license to operate in Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
CBS News

Wisconsin reports fatality potentially linked to pediatric hepatitis outbreak

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a health alert highlighting a concerning rise in cases of hepatitis and adenovirus in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and multiple other nations. The department said it's investigating "at least four similar cases" in Wisconsin, including two children who had "severe outcomes," one child who had a liver transplant, and another who died.
WISCONSIN STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA pays $146 million in bird flu indemnities

As bird flu losses topped 35 million fowl, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that the USDA has paid about $146 million in indemnities to poultry owners, with an additional $263 million available. “That’s about half of where we were in 2014-2015 with the last outbreak,” he said, referring to the epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that killed more than 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WGN Radio

President Biden considers cancelling some student loan debt

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is considering forgiving some student loan debt, which is something he promised to do during his campaign. With millions of Americans stuck in limbo and billions of dollars on the line, President Biden signaled Thursday that he could be close to making a move on student loans. “I’m in […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Dollar#Rodent#Arkansas Attorney General
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Mariupol clings on to steel plant

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukrainian Easter greetings, the steel plant in Mariupol, and social media censoring. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGN Radio

Rep. Krishnamoorthi on future involvement in Ukraine

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th-Schaumburg) joins Dean Richards, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News. They discuss President Biden’s proposal for $33 billion in aid for Ukraine and the U.S. veteran who was killed defending Ukrainian soil. Plus, the price of increased U.S. involvement in the war.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy