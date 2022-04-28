ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft 2022: Marshmello, Weezer, Ice Cube to perform

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The headline entertainment acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series have been announced. Not only will the event host some big musical names, but it will also have a lot of Las Vegas talent.

The three-day event will take place on the Las Vegas Strip starting April 28. There will be featured performances by Marshmello, Weezer, and Ice Cube as well as numerous Las Vegas performers and some local high school students.

The NFL made the announcement on social media giving the full entertainment lineup for the Draft Theater and the Red Carpet Stage.

DRAFT THEATER

  • DAY 1 – Thursday, April 28 – Kodi Lee will perform the National Anthem at 4:45 p.m., Mat Franco will take the stage at 4:50 p.m., the Raiders players will appear at 5:05 p.m. and Weezer will perform at the end of Round 1.
  • DAY 2 – Friday, April 29 – Criss Angel will perform at 4 p.m., followed by Ice Cube who will perform at the end of Round 3.
  • DAY 3 – Saturday, April 30 – Blue Man Group & special guests are on stage at 9 a.m., Piff the Magic Dragon at 11 a.m., Terry Fator is slated for 12:30 p.m., Absinthe is at 1:30 p.m. and Marshmello will perform at the end of Round 7.

RED CARPET STAGE

  • DAY 1 – Thursday, April 28 – Las Vegas Academy singers will perform at 4:45 p.m., Absinthe at 5:30 p.m., Jabbawockeez at 6 p.m., Absinthe at 6:30 p.m., Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil at 7 p.m., and Absinthe at 7:30 p.m.
  • DAY 2 – Friday, April 29 – Kodi Lee is on at 5 p.m., Terry Fator at 6 p.m., and Blue Man Group at 7 p.m.
  • DAY 3 – Saturday, April 30 – Patti Pennington & The House of Blues Gospel Choir at 11 a.m., Eldorado High School Madrigal Singers at 12 p.m., Wy Mac at 1 p.m., The Aerial Angels of Trapeze Las Vegas at 2 p.m.

Attendance is free but register at this link to get a pass. The Draft Theater is located behind the High Roller and The LINQ.

