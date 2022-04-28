ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Truck carrying highly flammable material catches fire on Ohio turnpike, video shows

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRk17_0fNOkbqG00

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – New video shows a massive fire that shut down a Turnpike in Ohio for hours overnight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers became engulfed in flames following an incident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Lorain County just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. When troopers got to the scene, one truck was on the left shoulder and another was on the right shoulder, and both were already on fire.

One of the trucks was carrying a highly flammable resin or glue, officials said.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows one of the engulfed trucks continuously bursting with flames later that night.

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers due to fire hazard

Video taken by WJW shows the damage left behind after the fires were extinguished. Earlier video shared by WJW also shows both trucks on fire, shortly after the incident.

The Turnpike reopened early Thursday morning, but the road was damaged by the fire. The left lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-80 remained closed.

There were no reported injuries. Crews are working to determine what caused the trucks to catch fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Lorain County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Turnpike#Trucks#Fire Hazard#Accident#Wjw#Klrt
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say she committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug […]
WYNNE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy