ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Scottie Barnes made it his personal mission to destroy everyone at practice during his Rookie of the Year campaign

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07l2Q4_0fNOejXy00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Scottie Barnes made a checklist of goals he wanted to accomplish during his first professional season, and he did a great job of achieving them.

Barnes saved that checklist as the lock screen of his phone, per Marc Spears, which means he saw these aspirations all of the time. One of the goals was to put himself in a position to take care of his family for the rest of his life. The former Florida State star also set out to lead by example. Barnes said that he wanted to be known as a lead defender, too.

During his first professional season, Barnes went on to win Rookie of the Year, and he reached many of the aspirations he sought after. But the one that caught my attention the most: He wanted to destroy everyone in practice.

Based on his success otherwise, I’d have to assume that he did that as well. I’m not sure if it was Jimmy Butler in Game of Zones levels of destruction. But there is a palpable joy and intensity that Barnes brings whenever he is on the floor, and I’m sure it was infectious for his Toronto teammates.

If I were reading this as a Sixers fan, I’d be a little intimidated.

The Tip-Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgqax_0fNOejXy00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State is advancing to the next round of the playoffs, and frankly, they’re probably in a better position to win the title than any team in the league.

That’s saying something, especially considering their best lineup didn’t even look good when they played together during Game 5 against the Nuggets. It is great for the game to have the Warriors playing at this level, and our own Andy Nesbitt has more:

“As a basketball fan this is what you want to see, even if you’re not rooting for the Warriors. We’re lucky to be able to witness Curry doing Curry things again in huge games. We’re lucky to have this storyline back on this big stage. It’s been too long and we should be grateful for the opportunity to be able to take in these moments.”

I’m excited to see where this group can go once they have more minutes together, and if Stephen Curry wins another title, his legacy will only be greater.

One to Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270m4I_0fNOejXy00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sixers (-1.5, -125) vs. Raptors (+102), O/U 209.5, 7:00 PM ET

(All odds via Tipico.)

Sixers coach Doc Rivers doesn’t care what you say about 3-1 leads. He is tired of hearing about it, and he doesn’t think you’re telling the whole story.

But the only way he can avoid people talking about it is if Philly can beat Toronto to avoid another blunder. That’s not easy, though, as the Raptors are playing at home. That also means Sixers defensive guru Matisse Thybulle is ineligible to play due to his vaccination status.

Who’s in and out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhXjb_0fNOejXy00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram (finger) is probable against the Suns

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is probable against the Mavs

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (hip) is doubtful against the Sixers

Shootaround

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VINOx_0fNOejXy00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

— Charles Barkley compared Giannis Antetokounmpo to Tim Duncan

— LeBron James congratulated Gary Payton II on the playoff win

—HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan previews the Bulls’ offseason

— Can the Celtics get by the Bucks in the East semifinals?

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green got ejected for the lamest Flagrant 2 call and NBA fans were rightfully irate

The Golden State Warriors will have to finish the second half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies without Draymond Green. On Sunday, Green was ejected from the game with 1:18 left in the second quarter on an extremely controversial Flagrant 2 call. On a play at the rim, Green grabbed the collar of Brandon Clarke as he was shooting, pulling the Grizzlies forward to the ground.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Layup Lines#Florida State#Sixers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Eagles Jason Kelce talks about handpicking Cam Jurgens to be his successor at center

The Eagles drafted Nebraska center Cam Jurgens in the second round with the 51st pick in the draft and they didn’t have to worry about asking Jason Kelce for permission. While participating in the draft analysis with Adam Lefkoe and Bleacher Report, Kelce revealed that Philadelphia team officials honored him somewhat by allowing the future Hall of Famer to scout prospects over the past two seasons, and on Friday night while working the draft, Kelce referred to Jurgens as the closest comparison to himself in the draft, even ahead of Iowa star, Tyler Linderbaum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gives respect to Sixers star James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are set to do battle on Monday in Game 1 to begin the Eastern Conference semifinals and it is already shadowed by injuries. Joel Embiid will miss at least the first two games of this series due to his orbital fracture and Heat guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 due to a hamstring injury. That means both teams will have to rely on others to get the job done in this series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy