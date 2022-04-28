ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A look at the history the Raptors are up against with their 3-0 comeback attempt against the 76ers

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxUpK_0fNOeKfv00

The Toronto Raptors are trying to make a little bit of NBA history by becoming the first team in the league to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. A game 6 win tonight would go a long way for them.

But there’s so much history available to us that says this just will not happen. We’ve seen this so many times.

Teams have taken a 3-0 lead 145 times in the history of the NBA, per Land of Basketball. Obviously, those teams have gone on to win the series each and every time. Only 3 of those games have made it to a Game 7.

So, clearly, the Raptors are facing an uphill battle. But, the thing is, a 3-0 comeback is bound to happen at some point.

If the Raptors were to pull that off, they’d be the 6th team in the history of the major North American sports leagues

1942 Toronto Maple Leafs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nessP_0fNOeKfv00
(AP Photo/files)

The 1942 Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings in the 1942 Stanley Cup Finals after falling down 3-0. This was the first and only time in NHL history a team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Finals.

They did it in a pretty convincing fashion, too — in the final four games of this series the Leafs outscored the Red Wings 19-7. What a reverse sweep.

1975 New York Islanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gjeT_0fNOeKfv00
(AP Photo)

In the Stanley Cup Quarterfinals the Islanders fell down to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. This one sort of makes sense looking back on it — the Islanders clearly had some magic going for them that year.

They didn’t win the Cup, obviously, but they nearly managed to perform two 3-0 comebacks in one season. The very next series after advancing, they fell 3-0 to the Flyers and managed to push it to 7 before losing the final game.

Like I said, y’all. Magic.

2010 Philadelphia Flyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3rrK_0fNOeKfv00
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Flyers 2010 comeback will really leave you speechless. Not only did they shatter a 3-0 series lead, but the Boston Bruins actually went up 3-0 in the first 15 minutes of the final game.

And then the Flyers did this.

Just unbelievable, y’all. Seriously.

2014 Los Angeles Kings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHorJ_0fNOeKfv00
Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings were the comeback kids of the NHL on their way to winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.

They won 3 (!!!!) Game 7s in the playoffs in 2014. They also won 7 elimination games total this season, which is still a record for a Stanley Cup champion in any single playoff year. That’s pretty incredible.

2004 Boston Red Sox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tn8Sr_0fNOeKfv00
Credit: Associated Press

The Red Sox remain the only team in Major League Baseball to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. They’re the only non-hockey team on this list, too.

The best part is they did it against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series and they went on to win their first World Series since 1918 after that.

They broke the curse in every single way possible with this game.

Can the Raptors join them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdKQt_0fNOeKfv00
Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to say. There’s certainly a lot of NBA history going against them at this point.

But the stage is set. You’ve got Joel Embiid battling a thumb injury that is very clearly bothering him, James Harden doesn’t seem to be his old self and Doc Rivers is notorious for blowing some pretty insurmountable leads.

On top of that, Pascal Siakam has been the best player on the court over the last couple of games. He’s got a +20.2 net rating and seems to have really taken control of this series to this point.

All they have to do is win Game 6. Get to a Game 7 and pretty much anything goes. You can throw all that history out the window.

So, we’ll see. But we definitely know one thing for sure — everyone will have their eyes on this game. The 76ers better not blow this.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green got ejected for the lamest Flagrant 2 call and NBA fans were rightfully irate

The Golden State Warriors will have to finish the second half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies without Draymond Green. On Sunday, Green was ejected from the game with 1:18 left in the second quarter on an extremely controversial Flagrant 2 call. On a play at the rim, Green grabbed the collar of Brandon Clarke as he was shooting, pulling the Grizzlies forward to the ground.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Islanders#Nhl#The Toronto Raptors#North American#Toronto Maple Leafs#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks odds, tips and betting trends

The Arizona Diamondbacks (10-13) will visit the Miami Marlins (12-9), Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series. The Diamondbacks (+130 underdog on the moneyline) are away versus the Marlins (-152). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Miami Marlins looking to Pablo Lopez (3-0), and Zac Gallen getting the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Eagles Jason Kelce talks about handpicking Cam Jurgens to be his successor at center

The Eagles drafted Nebraska center Cam Jurgens in the second round with the 51st pick in the draft and they didn’t have to worry about asking Jason Kelce for permission. While participating in the draft analysis with Adam Lefkoe and Bleacher Report, Kelce revealed that Philadelphia team officials honored him somewhat by allowing the future Hall of Famer to scout prospects over the past two seasons, and on Friday night while working the draft, Kelce referred to Jurgens as the closest comparison to himself in the draft, even ahead of Iowa star, Tyler Linderbaum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays odds, tips and betting trends

The Toronto Blue Jays (15-8) will host the New York Yankees (15-6), Monday at 7:07 PM ET, in a matchup of AL East rivals. The Yankees are projected as a close favorite (-116 moneyline odds) against the Blue Jays (-103). The New York Yankees will give the start to Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.60 ERA) looking for win No. 1 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Ross Stripling.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics odds, tips and betting trends

The Oakland Athletics (10-12) will host the Tampa Bay Rays (12-10), Monday at 9:40 PM ET, with both teams on losing streaks — three and two straight, respectively. As the favorite, the Rays (-167 moneyline odds) take the field at the Athletics (+143). The Tampa Bay Rays will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.26 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Daulton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gives respect to Sixers star James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are set to do battle on Monday in Game 1 to begin the Eastern Conference semifinals and it is already shadowed by injuries. Joel Embiid will miss at least the first two games of this series due to his orbital fracture and Heat guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 due to a hamstring injury. That means both teams will have to rely on others to get the job done in this series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy