A look at the history the Raptors are up against with their 3-0 comeback attempt against the 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are trying to make a little bit of NBA history by becoming the first team in the league to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. A game 6 win tonight would go a long way for them.

But there’s so much history available to us that says this just will not happen. We’ve seen this so many times.

Teams have taken a 3-0 lead 145 times in the history of the NBA, per Land of Basketball. Obviously, those teams have gone on to win the series each and every time. Only 3 of those games have made it to a Game 7.

So, clearly, the Raptors are facing an uphill battle. But, the thing is, a 3-0 comeback is bound to happen at some point.

If the Raptors were to pull that off, they’d be the 6th team in the history of the major North American sports leagues

1942 Toronto Maple Leafs

(AP Photo/files)

The 1942 Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings in the 1942 Stanley Cup Finals after falling down 3-0. This was the first and only time in NHL history a team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Finals.

They did it in a pretty convincing fashion, too — in the final four games of this series the Leafs outscored the Red Wings 19-7. What a reverse sweep.

1975 New York Islanders

(AP Photo)

In the Stanley Cup Quarterfinals the Islanders fell down to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. This one sort of makes sense looking back on it — the Islanders clearly had some magic going for them that year.

They didn’t win the Cup, obviously, but they nearly managed to perform two 3-0 comebacks in one season. The very next series after advancing, they fell 3-0 to the Flyers and managed to push it to 7 before losing the final game.

Like I said, y’all. Magic.

2010 Philadelphia Flyers

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Flyers 2010 comeback will really leave you speechless. Not only did they shatter a 3-0 series lead, but the Boston Bruins actually went up 3-0 in the first 15 minutes of the final game.

And then the Flyers did this.

Just unbelievable, y’all. Seriously.

2014 Los Angeles Kings

Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings were the comeback kids of the NHL on their way to winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.

They won 3 (!!!!) Game 7s in the playoffs in 2014. They also won 7 elimination games total this season, which is still a record for a Stanley Cup champion in any single playoff year. That’s pretty incredible.

2004 Boston Red Sox

Credit: Associated Press

The Red Sox remain the only team in Major League Baseball to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. They’re the only non-hockey team on this list, too.

The best part is they did it against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series and they went on to win their first World Series since 1918 after that.

They broke the curse in every single way possible with this game.

Can the Raptors join them?

Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to say. There’s certainly a lot of NBA history going against them at this point.

But the stage is set. You’ve got Joel Embiid battling a thumb injury that is very clearly bothering him, James Harden doesn’t seem to be his old self and Doc Rivers is notorious for blowing some pretty insurmountable leads.

On top of that, Pascal Siakam has been the best player on the court over the last couple of games. He’s got a +20.2 net rating and seems to have really taken control of this series to this point.

All they have to do is win Game 6. Get to a Game 7 and pretty much anything goes. You can throw all that history out the window.

So, we’ll see. But we definitely know one thing for sure — everyone will have their eyes on this game. The 76ers better not blow this.