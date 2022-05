GORHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Two people were found dead inside a home in Gorham, New Hampshire on Wednesday. Police have called the deaths “suspicious.” Officers say when they were called to the house, they found the bodies of a man and a woman. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated. More details are expected to be released at a later time. Autopsies on the bodies will be done Thursday. Investigators say there is no known danger to the public based on what they know.

